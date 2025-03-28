:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The four-star Oura Ring 3 is 20% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you want to track your health and fitness data but don’t like the idea of sporting a bulky smartwatch all the time, then a smart ring is the perfect solution.

The Oura Ring 3 (Heritage) is now just £199/$199 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a solid 20% off its usual RRP.

The Oura Ring 3 is currently seeing 20% off on Amazon

The Oura Ring 3 is currently seeing 20% off on Amazon

Now just £199 / $199 in the Amazon Spring Sale, the four-star Oura Ring 3 is a great choice for anyone who wants an easy way to track their health and fitness data but without needing to wear a bulky smartwatch.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249 / $249
  • Now £199 / $199
View Deal

While smart watches and fitness trackers are perhaps the more typical way to keep an eye on your health and fitness data, there’s no denying they’re clunky and not particularly discreet. That’s where the Oura Ring 3 comes in.

Weighing between just four to six grams, the Oura Ring 3 Heritage model has a flat top edge and is made from titanium, which our reviewer found gave the ring a “light yet high-grade feel”. 

Not only is it arguably more stylish than traditional fitness trackers but it’s more accurate too. As your finger provides a more accurate pulse reading, your health insights are subsequently more precise, giving you a better overall picture. In fact, we found in our review that on the whole, the Oura Ring 3 was able to accurately generate data.

Fitted with research grade sensors, over 20 biometrics are monitored including temperature-trends, heart rate, daily activity, sleep quality and much more. Connect the Oura to the iOS or Android smartphone app to receive all your data, including your Readiness Score which tells you whether you should skip the workout and focus on recovery instead.

Just note that to benefit from the Oura Ring’s stats, you will need to register for an Oura Membership, which starts at £5.99/$5.99 a month. 

You can also integrate the Ring with over 40 apps including Natural Cycles, Strava, Flo plus Apple Health and Google Health Connect.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Overall we gave the Oura Ring 3 a four-star rating, with our reviewer hailing it as “the best smart ring you can buy if you care about sleep and basic activity data”.

If you want an easy and discrete way to track your health data then the Oura Ring 3 is a fantastic choice which offers accurate and reliable insight.

You might like…

Get spring cleaning with Amazon’s ultimate cheap vacuum deal

Get spring cleaning with Amazon’s ultimate cheap vacuum deal

Hannah Davies 36 mins ago
If you love coffee as much as I do, this Nespresso Spring sale deal is a must-buy

If you love coffee as much as I do, this Nespresso Spring sale deal is a must-buy

Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
Top-up four devices at once with this reduced Anker portable charger

Top-up four devices at once with this reduced Anker portable charger

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is now the same price as the iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is now the same price as the iPhone 16 Plus

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
This Shark robot vacuum is $200 cheaper in Amazon’s Spring Sale

This Shark robot vacuum is $200 cheaper in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Best Robot Vacuum Deals: The top Eufy and Roborock discounts in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Best Robot Vacuum Deals: The top Eufy and Roborock discounts in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access