The four-star Oura Ring 3 is 20% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale

If you want to track your health and fitness data but don’t like the idea of sporting a bulky smartwatch all the time, then a smart ring is the perfect solution.

The Oura Ring 3 (Heritage) is now just £199/$199 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a solid 20% off its usual RRP.

While smart watches and fitness trackers are perhaps the more typical way to keep an eye on your health and fitness data, there’s no denying they’re clunky and not particularly discreet. That’s where the Oura Ring 3 comes in.

Weighing between just four to six grams, the Oura Ring 3 Heritage model has a flat top edge and is made from titanium, which our reviewer found gave the ring a “light yet high-grade feel”.

Not only is it arguably more stylish than traditional fitness trackers but it’s more accurate too. As your finger provides a more accurate pulse reading, your health insights are subsequently more precise, giving you a better overall picture. In fact, we found in our review that on the whole, the Oura Ring 3 was able to accurately generate data.

Fitted with research grade sensors, over 20 biometrics are monitored including temperature-trends, heart rate, daily activity, sleep quality and much more. Connect the Oura to the iOS or Android smartphone app to receive all your data, including your Readiness Score which tells you whether you should skip the workout and focus on recovery instead.

Just note that to benefit from the Oura Ring’s stats, you will need to register for an Oura Membership, which starts at £5.99/$5.99 a month.

You can also integrate the Ring with over 40 apps including Natural Cycles, Strava, Flo plus Apple Health and Google Health Connect.

Overall we gave the Oura Ring 3 a four-star rating, with our reviewer hailing it as “the best smart ring you can buy if you care about sleep and basic activity data”.

If you want an easy and discrete way to track your health data then the Oura Ring 3 is a fantastic choice which offers accurate and reliable insight.