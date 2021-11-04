If you’re looking to boost your privacy online, a VPN is a fast and easy way to do it and Black Friday is the perfect time to shop. SurfShark has gotten in on the sale early this year, reducing its usual monthly rate by 82% for a limited time.

SurfShark generally has two tiers – a standard £8.99 a month rate or £29.94 every six months, which works out at £4.99 a month. This month, the VPN provider has launched a Black Friday offer that works out at just £1.62 a month for a total of 27 months.

That’s over two years of protection for less than £2 a month, making it a 82% discount on the usual price.

All you need to do is enter coupon “sharkstart” at checkout and pay a one time price of £43.78. Then you won’t need to worry about any bills until your 27 months are up, at which point you’ll be charged annually (if you choose to continue).

The deal is also fully refundable for 30 days so you can get your money back if you’re not happy with the service.

Save 82% on a VPN with SurfShark Surfshark has dropped the price of its VPN from £8.99 a month to £1.62 a month for Black Friday. Head over to Surfshark now to pay a one time price of £43.78 for 27 months of Surfshark and save 82%. Surfshark

Was £8.99 a month

£1.62 a month View Deal

A VPN works by hiding your IP address and encrypting the data you send and receive to prevent companies, hackers and bots from tracking your activity online.

The provider also offers its 3-in-1 Surfshark One service as an add-on, which includes Surfshark Antivirus, Surfshark Alert and Surfshark Search if you’re happy to add an additional £1.09 to your bill. Though, the add-on isn’t necessary to take advantage of this fantastic deal.

Surfshark’s VPN service actually topped our list of the best VPNs for 2021 thanks to its blisteringly fast speeds and excellent track record for streaming.

“Surfshark is the best VPN you can buy right now, competing aggressively on both price and performance which makes it an excellent choice if you need a general-purpose VPN right now”, wrote K.G. Orphanides in our review. “I’m also impressed by the wide range of supported devices and use cases, with no limit to the number of devices you can connect to it”.

We actually recommend you pick up the two-year subscription for best value, so this is the perfect time to pick it up and get an extra three months while you’re at it.

