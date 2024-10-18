Our favourite vlogging camera is down to a tempting price

If you’re in the market for a new vlogging camera then we’ve got just the deal for you.

The brilliant DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has dropped to £457.36 on Amazon, saving you a total of £31.64 when you shop today compared to the camera’s usual £489 RRP.

It’s been just under one year since DJI announced the third iteration of its popular vlogging camera. If you’ve been considering investing in your YouTube or TikTok career beyond a smartphone, now is the time to pounce.

Is the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 worth buying?

The third iteration of DJI’s gimbal vlogging camera comes with major upgrades Pros Smooth, detailed 4K video

User-friendly controls

Rotating touchscreen for vertical and horizontal filming Cons No waterproofing

The Creator Combo is expensive

The Osmo Pocket 3 is a compact vlogging camera with a built-in 3-axis gimbal, making it excellent at capturing smooth and stable video footage.

Key specs include a sharp 4K/120fps video resolution, ActiveTrack 6.0 face and object tracking and a 2-inch rotatable touchscreen that makes transitioning between filming traditional horizontal video and vertical content for social media a breeze.

The Osmo Pocket 3 also supports D-Log M and a 10-bit colour depth, allowing more flexibility during post-production and colour grading.

“If you’re looking for a vlogging camera that makes it as easy to record smooth 4K footage for TikTok and Instagram as YouTube, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is ideal”, we wrote in our review of the Osmo Pocket 3.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review.

