Our favourite vlogging camera is down to a tempting price
If you’re in the market for a new vlogging camera then we’ve got just the deal for you.
The brilliant DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has dropped to £457.36 on Amazon, saving you a total of £31.64 when you shop today compared to the camera’s usual £489 RRP.
Bag a discount on the DJI Osmo Pocket 3
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available for just £457.36 right now.
- Amazon
- Was £489
- £457.36
It’s been just under one year since DJI announced the third iteration of its popular vlogging camera. If you’ve been considering investing in your YouTube or TikTok career beyond a smartphone, now is the time to pounce.
Is the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 worth buying?
The third iteration of DJI’s gimbal vlogging camera comes with major upgrades
Pros
- Smooth, detailed 4K video
- User-friendly controls
- Rotating touchscreen for vertical and horizontal filming
Cons
- No waterproofing
- The Creator Combo is expensive
The Osmo Pocket 3 is a compact vlogging camera with a built-in 3-axis gimbal, making it excellent at capturing smooth and stable video footage.
Key specs include a sharp 4K/120fps video resolution, ActiveTrack 6.0 face and object tracking and a 2-inch rotatable touchscreen that makes transitioning between filming traditional horizontal video and vertical content for social media a breeze.
The Osmo Pocket 3 also supports D-Log M and a 10-bit colour depth, allowing more flexibility during post-production and colour grading.
“If you’re looking for a vlogging camera that makes it as easy to record smooth 4K footage for TikTok and Instagram as YouTube, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is ideal”, we wrote in our review of the Osmo Pocket 3.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review.
