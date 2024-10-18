Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite vlogging camera is down to a tempting price

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new vlogging camera then we’ve got just the deal for you. 

The brilliant DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has dropped to £457.36 on Amazon, saving you a total of £31.64 when you shop today compared to the camera’s usual £489 RRP. 

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available for just £457.36 right now. That’s £31.64 off the full £489 RRP of the nifty vlogging camera with its rotating display and built-in 3-axis gimbal.

  • Was £489
  • £457.36
It’s been just under one year since DJI announced the third iteration of its popular vlogging camera. If you’ve been considering investing in your YouTube or TikTok career beyond a smartphone, now is the time to pounce. 

Is the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 worth buying? 

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 main
Recommended

The third iteration of DJI’s gimbal vlogging camera comes with major upgrades

Pros

  • Smooth, detailed 4K video
  • User-friendly controls
  • Rotating touchscreen for vertical and horizontal filming

Cons

  • No waterproofing
  • The Creator Combo is expensive

The Osmo Pocket 3 is a compact vlogging camera with a built-in 3-axis gimbal, making it excellent at capturing smooth and stable video footage. 

Key specs include a sharp 4K/120fps video resolution, ActiveTrack 6.0 face and object tracking and a 2-inch rotatable touchscreen that makes transitioning between filming traditional horizontal video and vertical content for social media a breeze. 

The Osmo Pocket 3 also supports D-Log M and a 10-bit colour depth, allowing more flexibility during post-production and colour grading. 

“If you’re looking for a vlogging camera that makes it as easy to record smooth 4K footage for TikTok and Instagram as YouTube, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is ideal”, we wrote in our review of the Osmo Pocket 3. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review

If you’re also on the lookout for some new wireless earbuds, don’t miss this limited-time deal on the Apple AirPods 3

