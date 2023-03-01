Our favourite unlimited data iPhone 14 deal is back

An iPhone 14 on a contract deal with unlimited data for £43 per month? Yes please.

We highlighted a very similar deal earlier in the month, but it disappeared fairly swiftly. It’s good to see it back, albeit through Fonehouse and on a Three contract.

For £43 per month you’re getting an iPhone 14 128GB on a 24 month contract, with no up front fee to pay. Spread that cost over the space of 24 months, and you’re paying £1,032 in total. Considering the iPhone 14 on its own cost £849, that’s a pretty great deal.

Unlimited data on a 24-month iPhone 14 contract Get an iPhone 14 on a 24-month contract with unlimited data for £43 a month, with no up front fee. Fonehouse

What’s more, the Three contract gives you unlimited everything: minutes, texts, and data.

In case you missed our 4-star iPhone 14 review, we rate Apple’s latest mainstream phone pretty highly. Our own Max Parker called it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

You really can’t go wrong with Apple’s latest camera system, which takes excellent shots in all conditions.

Apple’s A15 Bionic chip ensures silky smooth performance for the foreseeable future, aided by Apple’s peerless legacy support. Whack a case on your iPhone 14 and it should be good for years to come.

New to this year’s model is a couple of safety features. Crash Detection will, as the name suggests, automatically notify emergency services when it detects that you’ve been in a car accident.

Elsewhere, the emergency SOS feature lets you send out a distress call even when there’s no mobile or Wi-Fi signal. You can thank the magic of satellites for that one.

It’s a great phone, and this is a great iPhone 14 deal. What are you waiting for?