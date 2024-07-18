Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite Prime Day earbuds deal is still going

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of our favourite Prime Day earbuds deals is still going, so snap it up while you can.

The big annual Prime Day sales event wrapped up last night, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon has simply turned the tap off on deals. Indeed, a number of the best deals are still running, albeit without the cool Prime Day red sticker attached.

Take this offer for example. It gets you the stupendous Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II noise cancelling earbuds for £179.95. When you consider that these would set you back £279.95 at launch, that’s quite a huge saving.

They have been discounted a number of times since launch, but this still represents a 10% saving on the median price of £199.95 that Amazon helpfully supplies here.

Save 10% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Save 10% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon is offering a tasty discount on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which is a great price on these great ANC earbuds.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £179.95
View Deal

We rate the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II very highly indeed, having given them the full 5 out of 5 treatment in our original review. At the time, we called them “the best earbuds for noise-cancellation”, making them ideal for travel, coffee shop working, or noisy commutes.

It’s not all about ANC either, with decent sound quality (including a dynamic top end and nicely weighted bass) and improved battery life all part of the package.

Bose’s slimmed down design makes these earbuds nice and portable, with an ergonomic shape that should fit comfortably in almost any ear shape.

They’re good all-rounders with exceptional noise cancellation, which makes this post-Prime Day deal worthy of your attention.

You might like…

Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Best Buy just toppled Prime Day with this laptop deal

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
The Pixel Buds Pro now massively undercut AirPods on price

The Pixel Buds Pro now massively undercut AirPods on price

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

At this price, the Fire HD 8 Plus is the ideal tablet to gift

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Amazon’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prime Day offer has us floored

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
Amazon has finally fixed the price of the Galaxy S23 FE

Amazon has finally fixed the price of the Galaxy S23 FE

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

Prime Day Laptop Deals: Hand-picked offers for Mac and Windows

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words