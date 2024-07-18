Our favourite Prime Day earbuds deal is still going

One of our favourite Prime Day earbuds deals is still going, so snap it up while you can.

The big annual Prime Day sales event wrapped up last night, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon has simply turned the tap off on deals. Indeed, a number of the best deals are still running, albeit without the cool Prime Day red sticker attached.

Take this offer for example. It gets you the stupendous Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II noise cancelling earbuds for £179.95. When you consider that these would set you back £279.95 at launch, that’s quite a huge saving.

They have been discounted a number of times since launch, but this still represents a 10% saving on the median price of £199.95 that Amazon helpfully supplies here.

We rate the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II very highly indeed, having given them the full 5 out of 5 treatment in our original review. At the time, we called them “the best earbuds for noise-cancellation”, making them ideal for travel, coffee shop working, or noisy commutes.

It’s not all about ANC either, with decent sound quality (including a dynamic top end and nicely weighted bass) and improved battery life all part of the package.

Bose’s slimmed down design makes these earbuds nice and portable, with an ergonomic shape that should fit comfortably in almost any ear shape.

They’re good all-rounders with exceptional noise cancellation, which makes this post-Prime Day deal worthy of your attention.