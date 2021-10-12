In what might be one of the biggest price drops we’ve seen all year for a flagship phone, the incredible Oppo Find X2 Pro can now be had for the low rate of just £434.99.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Find X2 Pro then it’s probably worth mentioning that aside from earning the accolade of Trusted Reviews’ Smartphone of the Year 2020, it also used to cost £1099 when it first launched.

Oppo Find X2 Pro – Best phone of 2020 Trusted Reviews’ favourite phone of 2020 has now plummeted in price, making for one of the best deals we’ve seen this year and a great option for anyone looking to upgrade. eBay

use code FALL20

Now £434.99 View Deal

This discounted model however is Certified Refurbished, which means that while it is a used device and therefore significantly reduced in price, it has been verified by the manufacturer itself (Oppo in this case) to ensure that the phone is in like-new condition. Simply put, you’re getting a top-tier flagship for a bargain price.

For today only however, you can bring that price down even further than what’s listed on the product page by using the code FALL20 at the checkout. While the code expires at midnight tonight, it will get you that £434.99 price tag if you use it in time.

But what is it about the Oppo Find X2 Pro that makes it such a good phone? For starters, just look at its spec sheet: a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB RAM and a whopping 512GB of onboard storage (you won’t be running out of room anytime soon).

The phone also offers 65W wired fast charging, which can get you to a full battery from 0% in just 35 minutes. Let me repeat that – you could pop the phone on charge while you go about your morning routine and chances are, it’ll beat you to the punch.

Oppo Find X2 Pro – Best phone of 2020 Trusted Reviews’ favourite phone of 2020 has now plummeted in price, making for one of the best deals we’ve seen this year and a great option for anyone looking to upgrade. eBay

use code FALL20

Now £434.99 View Deal

For you Instagram junkies out there, you’ll be glad to know that the X2 Pro doesn’t skimp on the camera offering either, with our review for the phone declaring: “While the S20 Plus is still a great camera phone, it isn’t best-in-class, and on paper, the Find X2 Pro beats both the S20 Plus and the iPhone 11 Pro when it comes to zoom. It also outguns them with its resolution, with the phone’s primary camera featuring Sony’s new 12-bit IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4” size and 1.12-micron pixels.”

In the world of Android, you’d be hard pressed to find more competent phone around this price so if you’re after a bargain for your next upgrade, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is an easy recommendation.