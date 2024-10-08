Our favourite mobile game controller is a Big Deal Days highlight

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza is in full swing, and there’s an incredible offer on our favourite mobile game controller of the year, the GameSir G8 Galileo.

Usually priced at £99.99, Amazon Prime subscribers can grab the GameSir G8 Galileo for just £59.99 for a limited time. That’s a 40% saving compared to its regular RRP and represents the cheapest price we’ve seen for the high-end controller yet.

Save 40% on the GameSir G8 Galileo at Amazon The GameSir G8 Galileo, our pick of the best mobile controller of 2024 at the Trusted Reviews Awards, is down to an all-time low of £59.99 at Amazon right now, exclusively for Prime subscribers. Amazon

40% off

£59.99 View Deal

The deal is exclusive to Prime members, but if you don’t have a subscription, you can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to access this, and other, Big Deal Days offers. Just don’t forget to cancel the trial before it ends and you accidentally subscribe!

A great mobile game controller can truly transform the mobile gaming experience, providing much better controls than touchscreen controllers, and that’s particularly true of the GameSir G8 Galileo.

In fact, the controller won the Best Mobile Game Controller award at this year’s Trusted Reviews awards, signifying just how highly we think of the accessory.

It perfectly embodies the classic controller experience with an Xbox-esque button and trigger layout, with an expandable space in the middle for your phone to slot snugly into place. And, with a movable USB-C port, it’s much easier to get in and out than much of the competition.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We also appreciated the inclusion of both Hall Effect joysticks and Hall triggers, with the combination delivering what our reviewer described as “unparalleled physical controls”.

What’s more, the spring mechanism of the controller means it can fit smartphones of all shapes and sizes, including the most recent USB-C-enabled iPhones and the most popular Android devices around.

There’s also an accompanying app for iOS and Android that further expands functionality, allowing you to create custom button mappings for apps that don’t officially support controllers, and with USB-C passthrough, there’s no need to charge the controller either.

Essentially, if you’re a keen mobile gamer who wants to up the on-the-go experience, the GameSir G8 Galileo is a great choice – especially at its discounted price.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: