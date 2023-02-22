Our favourite Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal has made a comeback

Upgrade your hot chocolate game with this warmly familiar Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal.

Back in November we brought you a delicious Black Friday deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – a gorgeous little kitchen gadget that produces the silkiest of hot chocolate beverages imaginable. Now that deal is back.

Save 45% on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser eBay haș brought back its excellent Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal, which sees 45% lopped off the price of this classy hot chocolate maker. eBay

Save £45

Now £54.99 View Deal

Once again, eBay is offering the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for just £54.99. That’s a saving of £45 on an RRP of £99.99. We’re talking 45 percent off here.

Note that the product has been “professional refurbished”, so it’s not brand new. However, it has been professionally inspected, cleaned and refurbished by a vetted seller, and it comes with a 12 month warranty.

Not only do you get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser itself as part of this deal, but you also receive two ceramic cups to serve your hot chocolate in. These typically cost £20 on their own.

We haven’t reviewed the Velvetiser here on TrustedReviews, but several members of the team have used them. We find it to be a sleek, stylish piece of kit that really warms up those chilly evenings. It’s also gloriously easy to clean – just put some water and dish soap inside the appliance and let it run for two minutes.

You’re not limited to the dedicated Hotel Chocolat packets either. The Velvetiser works just as well in conjunction with other hot chocolate brands, so you can really mix things up. It also serves brilliantly as a milk frother for your coffee.

This is just about as low as the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser price gets, so if you missed that previous deal amidst the madness of Black Friday, make sure you take it up on this occasion.