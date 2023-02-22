 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal has made a comeback

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Upgrade your hot chocolate game with this warmly familiar Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal.

Back in November we brought you a delicious Black Friday deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – a gorgeous little kitchen gadget that produces the silkiest of hot chocolate beverages imaginable. Now that deal is back.

Save 45% on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Save 45% on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

eBay haș brought back its excellent Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal, which sees 45% lopped off the price of this classy hot chocolate maker.

  • eBay
  • Save £45
  • Now £54.99
View Deal

Once again, eBay is offering the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for just £54.99. That’s a saving of £45 on an RRP of £99.99. We’re talking 45 percent off here.

Note that the product has been “professional refurbished”, so it’s not brand new. However, it has been professionally inspected, cleaned and refurbished by a vetted seller, and it comes with a 12 month warranty.

Not only do you get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser itself as part of this deal, but you also receive two ceramic cups to serve your hot chocolate in. These typically cost £20 on their own.

We haven’t reviewed the Velvetiser here on TrustedReviews, but several members of the team have used them. We find it to be a sleek, stylish piece of kit that really warms up those chilly evenings. It’s also gloriously easy to clean – just put some water and dish soap inside the appliance and let it run for two minutes.

You’re not limited to the dedicated Hotel Chocolat packets either. The Velvetiser works just as well in conjunction with other hot chocolate brands, so you can really mix things up. It also serves brilliantly as a milk frother for your coffee.

This is just about as low as the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser price gets, so if you missed that previous deal amidst the madness of Black Friday, make sure you take it up on this occasion.

You might like…

Best kettles 2023: Multi-temperature, smart and efficient models

Best kettles 2023: Multi-temperature, smart and efficient models

David Ludlow 1 week ago
Best Induction Hobs 2023: Faster more efficient cooking

Best Induction Hobs 2023: Faster more efficient cooking

David Ludlow 5 months ago
Best coffee machine 2023: Espresso, bean-to-cup, filter and pod

Best coffee machine 2023: Espresso, bean-to-cup, filter and pod

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.