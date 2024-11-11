Our favourite Chromecast is at a bargain price for Christmas

Turn any old TV or monitor into a smart home entertainment hub via Chromecast with Google TV and get easy access to all of your favourite streaming apps and services.

Get the Google Chromecast with Google TV for just £29.99 in this pre Black Friday price drop from Argos. That’s a huge 50% off its usual RRP.

Smarten up old TVs and monitors for under £30 with Google Chromecast Turn an old TV or monitor into a smart home entertainment system and access all your favourite streaming platforms in one place, thanks to Google Chromecast. Argos

Was £59.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

Designed for TVs and monitors that don’t have a built-in smart platform, Chromecast with Google TV is a quick and easy way to find all your favourite streaming platforms in one handy place without the need to splurge on any fancy equipment.

In fact, all the device needs is a monitor with an HDMI port, a power socket and an active Wi-Fi connection. Having said that, to take advantage of its 4K streaming ability, you will also need a 4K ready display.

Controlling the Chromecast is a breeze too, thanks to the included voice remote that’s fitted with Google Assistant and allows you to ask Google to find films, TV shows or play music from compatible apps.

Thanks to the Google TV platform, all movies and TV shows from services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus can be found on one single device, letting you quickly dive into what you want to watch next. Plus it has access to the Play Store, so you can scroll through its library of over 10,000 apps so there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

With each viewing profile, users can receive personalised recommendations based on their usual viewing habits. There are also dedicated kids profiles which allow you to set parental controls, limit the amount of time children spend watching TV and set a bedtime too.

We gave the Chromecast a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer hailing the device as “an excellent, feature packed streaming stick that matches, if not beats its Fire and Roku competition”.

Now at half price, investing in a Chromecast with Google TV is an affordable way to smarten up old TVs and monitors, without having to splurge on pricey accessories.