Our favourite budget fan is now even cheaper

Now the UK is finally starting to settle into summer, make sure you’re prepared for higher temperatures with this deal on one of our favourite tabletop fans.

Save 30% and get the aptly named Dr Prepare Dual Tower Fan for just £29.99 on Amazon today.

Get ready for summer with this deal on the Dr Prepare Tower Fan Get the Dr Prepare Dual Tower Fan for just £29.99 on Amazon and save £13 on its RRP. Amazon

Was £42.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

At just 13-inches tall, the Dr Prepare Tower Fan sits comfortably on anything from coffee tables to desktops without taking up too much space.

With dual fans, air movement and flow is maximised throughout your space and, thanks to its 16W motor, you won’t have to worry about consuming too much energy while in use. For extra peace of mind, there are three timer options which allow you to set the fan in two, four or eight hour increments.

Although there’s no remote control with this model, using the fan is incredibly easy thanks to the simple speed buttons which allows you to tailor the level of airflow, plus a ‘swing’ button which enables 110° oscillation so the air can reach more areas in a room.

Worried about being disturbed by the noise? Our reviewer found that the sound level at its lowest speed was just 40.8dB which is comparable to a whisper and increases to 48.5dB at its highest level, likeable to a normal-volume conversation.

We gave the Dr Prepare Dual Tower Fan a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “for those looking for a straightforward, efficient, and budget-friendly cooling solution, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan is an excellent choice.”

They continued by praising its “dual-fan tower design, it delivers strong airflow and effectively circulates the air in a room.”

As the summer heat finally starts to appear, now’s the perfect time to invest in the top-rated Dual Tower Fan to ensure you aren’t caught short once the season is in full swing.