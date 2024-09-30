Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite ANC earbuds are down to a budget price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a five-star pair of wireless ANC earbuds for a bargain price, thanks to this deal on the Bose QuietComfort II pair.

Save £125.85 and get the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for just £154.10 in this astonishing deal from Amazon. Not only is this an impressive 45% discount but this is also the lowest we’ve ever seen the earbuds go for. 

The five-star Bose Quiet Comfort II earbuds are at their lowest ever price on Amazon

One of our favourite pairs of wireless ANC earbuds, the Bose Quiet Comfort IIs, are at their lowest ever price on Amazon and are now just £154.10. Act fast to avoid disappointment.

With Bose’s Custom Tune technology, the QuietComfort II earbuds adapt their noise cancelling according to the shape of your ears. This means even the most difficult sounds to filter out, such as voices, are effectively minimised. 

In fact in his review, AV Editor Kob Monney found that when ANC was enabled the effect had “wonderful isolation and a surreal dislocation from what’s around me. There have been times I’ve taken them out and I couldn’t believe how noisy London is.”

Equally, switching to Aware Mode offers detailed transparency to allow you to stay present in your surroundings.

Controlling your earbuds is easy too, thanks to the simple touch controls on each earbud which allows you to access music playback, incoming calls and the noise-cancelling level without needing to use your phone.

While the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds boast up to 24 hours of listening time, thanks to the included charging case, if you do find yourself with an empty battery before heading off to work then a quick 20-minute charge offers up to two hours of battery life. 

The Bose QuietComfort II earbuds not only earned a perfect five-star rating from us but they also won the Trusted Reviews’ “Best Noise Cancelling Headphones” award last year. 

In his review, Kob hailed these as “one of the best wireless earbuds available” and states that “when it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here.”

For some of the best ANC wireless earbuds we’ve seen, now at a budget-friendly price, this deal on the Bose QuietComfort II is not one to be missed.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

