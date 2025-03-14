Take over 50% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Experience a dentist-like clean in the comfort of your own home, without spending a fortune in the process, with this bargain on Oral-B’s electric toothbrush.

Get the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush for just £74.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Not only is this an unbelievable 53% off its usual RRP, but this bundle also includes a handy travel case, refill holder and a charger pouch, which means you can easily pack up and take your toothbrush away with you.

Promising to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, the iO 3 electric toothbrush sports Oral-B’s most advanced technology yet. Its round brush head, which is designed to reach places where rectangular toothbrush heads usually can’t, cleans with micro vibrations and oscillating action to help lift and remove plaque.

On the handle, you’ll find a smart pressure sensor that displays a red light when it detects you’re brushing too hard, which is an ideal addition for anyone who’s been scolded by their dentist for over-brushing. This light will also flash when two minutes of brushing has been completed.

You’ll also see a button which allows you to easily switch between its three cleaning modes: daily, whitening and sensitive. This button is usefully fitted with an LED which will display a yellow light to inform you when it’s time to swap out the brush head.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral-B iO 3 electric toothbrush, it currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over a whopping 15,667 customer reviews. Customers report that the toothbrush is good quality and cleans their teeth well.

If you’ve been considering an electric toothbrush for a while but haven’t wanted to fork out for one, then this deal on the Oral-B iO Series 3 is seriously worth snapping up. At just under £75, we’d recommend acting fast to avoid missing out.