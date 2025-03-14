:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Take over 50% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Experience a dentist-like clean in the comfort of your own home, without spending a fortune in the process, with this bargain on Oral-B’s electric toothbrush.

Get the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush for just £74.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Not only is this an unbelievable 53% off its usual RRP, but this bundle also includes a handy travel case, refill holder and a charger pouch, which means you can easily pack up and take your toothbrush away with you.

Save over 50% on this top rated Oral-B electric toothbrush

Save over 50% on this top rated Oral-B electric toothbrush

Get the Oral-B iO Series 3 electric toothbrush for just £74.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon and save a massive £85 off its usual price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £160
  • Now £74.99
View Deal

Promising to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, the iO 3 electric toothbrush sports Oral-B’s most advanced technology yet. Its round brush head, which is designed to reach places where rectangular toothbrush heads usually can’t, cleans with micro vibrations and oscillating action to help lift and remove plaque.

On the handle, you’ll find a smart pressure sensor that displays a red light when it detects you’re brushing too hard, which is an ideal addition for anyone who’s been scolded by their dentist for over-brushing. This light will also flash when two minutes of brushing has been completed. 

You’ll also see a button which allows you to easily switch between its three cleaning modes: daily, whitening and sensitive. This button is usefully fitted with an LED which will display a yellow light to inform you when it’s time to swap out the brush head.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral-B iO 3 electric toothbrush, it currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over a whopping 15,667 customer reviews. Customers report that the toothbrush is good quality and cleans their teeth well. 

If you’ve been considering an electric toothbrush for a while but haven’t wanted to fork out for one, then this deal on the Oral-B iO Series 3 is seriously worth snapping up. At just under £75, we’d recommend acting fast to avoid missing out.

You might like…

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 17 mins ago
Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 16 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 16 Plus

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
The OnePlus Watch 3 is already discounted, and comes with free earbuds

The OnePlus Watch 3 is already discounted, and comes with free earbuds

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access