This Amazon deal has persuaded me to finally upgrade to an electric toothbrush

If, like me, you’ve been considering investing in an electric toothbrush for a while, then this Oral-B offer might just be enough to convince you.

Get the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush for just £59.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is over a massive £100 off its usual price. That equates to a saving of over a whopping 63%.

Save over £100 on this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Was £160

Now £59.99

Also included is an additional toothbrush head and a travel case to keep your iO3 safe when you’re on the go.

Sporting Oral-B’s “most advanced technology”, the iO3 electric toothbrush promises to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Its round brush head is smaller than a regular, rectangular head too, which allows it to clean those harder-to-reach areas easily.

Ever been scolded by your dentist for brushing too hard? With the Oral-B iO3’s smart pressure sensor, the light around the toothbrush handle will illuminate red if it detects you’re brushing too hard. If not, then you’ll see a green light which indicates you’re brushing with the correct amount of force.

The light will also flash once you’ve brushed for two-minutes, which is the amount of time that dentists recommend you clean your teeth for.

With three brushing modes to choose from, including Daily, Sensitive and Whitening, you can even personalise your cleaning to suit your own specific needs. All modes are selectable via the button on the handle, which also doubles as an LED that illuminates to remind you when it’s time to swap out your brush head.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating which is based on over 14,713 customer reviews.

Customers report that they find the toothbrush is easy to use and effective at leaving their teeth clean.

With over £100 off and an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, we seriously recommend snapping up this Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush deal while it’s still around.