:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Amazon deal has persuaded me to finally upgrade to an electric toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If, like me, you’ve been considering investing in an electric toothbrush for a while, then this Oral-B offer might just be enough to convince you.

Get the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush for just £59.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is over a massive £100 off its usual price. That equates to a saving of over a whopping 63%. 

Save over £100 on this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Save over £100 on this Oral-B electric toothbrush

If you’ve been considering investing in an electric toothbrush for a while now, then this Amazon Spring Sale deal on the Oral-B iO3 might just be enough to persuade you.

  • Amazon
  • Was £160
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

Also included is an additional toothbrush head and a travel case to keep your iO3 safe when you’re on the go. 

Sporting Oral-B’s “most advanced technology”, the iO3 electric toothbrush promises to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Its round brush head is smaller than a regular, rectangular head too, which allows it to clean those harder-to-reach areas easily.

Ever been scolded by your dentist for brushing too hard? With the Oral-B iO3’s smart pressure sensor, the light around the toothbrush handle will illuminate red if it detects you’re brushing too hard. If not, then you’ll see a green light which indicates you’re brushing with the correct amount of force.

The light will also flash once you’ve brushed for two-minutes, which is the amount of time that dentists recommend you clean your teeth for. 

With three brushing modes to choose from, including Daily, Sensitive and Whitening, you can even personalise your cleaning to suit your own specific needs. All modes are selectable via the button on the handle, which also doubles as an LED that illuminates to remind you when it’s time to swap out your brush head. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating which is based on over 14,713 customer reviews.

Customers report that they find the toothbrush is easy to use and effective at leaving their teeth clean. 

With over £100 off and an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, we seriously recommend snapping up this Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush deal while it’s still around.

You might like…

Lenovo’s 14-inch slimline laptop has plummeted in price at Amazon

Lenovo’s 14-inch slimline laptop has plummeted in price at Amazon

Lewis Painter 36 mins ago
Forget all other fitness trackers, this discounted Garmin is a runner’s dream

Forget all other fitness trackers, this discounted Garmin is a runner’s dream

Thomas Deehan 47 mins ago
Save over 20% on WD’s mighty 20TB external hard drive

Save over 20% on WD’s mighty 20TB external hard drive

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
This is the one power bank I’m recommending to friends and family right now

This is the one power bank I’m recommending to friends and family right now

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Secure yourself a new phone for under £100 during Amazon’s spring sale

Secure yourself a new phone for under £100 during Amazon’s spring sale

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Spring is saved thanks to these phenomenal vacuum deals from Dreame

Spring is saved thanks to these phenomenal vacuum deals from Dreame

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access