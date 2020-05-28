Want to get your hands on the brand new handset from Oppo? Well, the 4.5-star Trusted Reviews Recommended Oppo Find X2 Pro is now available for preorder and we’ve found some of the best tariffs out there.

Not widely carried by UK networks, we’ve done some digging to bring you some of the best contracts available for Oppo’s upcoming flagship phone.

Released alongside the comparatively stripped back Oppo Find X2 Lite handset, the Oppo Find X2 Pro can be yours via two fantastic Carphone Warehouse contract deals, whether it’s EE’s unlimited data tariff for £65 a month and just £49.99 upfront, or Vodafone’s 24GB deal, costing £55 a month and £99.99 upfront.

Reviewed back in March, we stated in our review of the Oppo Find X2 Pro, “The Oppo Find X2 Pro is a beauty; the camera is fantastic, its screen a knockout, and with masses of storage and class-leading fast charging, it’s an easy to recommend alternative to the Galaxy S20 Plus or Ultra.” High praise indeed, it’s clear that the X2 Pro is poised to be one of the most exciting smartphones of 2020, especially if you’re looking for something to bring the competition directly to Apple and Samsung.

Offering a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen, the Oppo Find X2 Pro display packs an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR10 support and 512GB of storage right off the bat.

You can also benefit from its high-end rear camera package, compiling the latest Sony 48MP ultra-wide lens, alongside 13MP Periscope lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom. With portrait and night time shooting modes, it’s a truly versatile camera set-up, producing some gorgeous shots that are clear and crisp across the board.

One area this premium flagship falls short, especially for its £1099 RRP, is its lack of wireless charging. With that said, the phone is compatible with fast charging, and you can expect bounce back to 100% in just over half an hour with 65W wired charging. Its 4260mAh battery cell also provided a fantastic performance, working hand in hand with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

As we concluded in our review, “Oppo has hit the target with its Find X2 Pro. The design, screen and camera are all stunning.” Partnered with either of the two tariffs we’ve handpicked, whether it’s EE’s unlimited tariff across the board, boasting the network’s usual perks of six months of free Apple Music and MTV Play, or Vodafone’s 24GB plan for more moderate usage, you’re already on to a winner here.

