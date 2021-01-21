Oppo Find X2 Neo Price Cut: Down from £549.99 to just £404.99

The fantastic 4-star Trusted Reviews Recommended Oppo Find X2 Neo handset has had its price slashed and is now being offered with a huge £145 discount for a limited time.

To nab the full discount, all you need to do is use the code PURCHASE10 at the checkout and you’ll be able to bag the mid-range handset for the affordable price of just £404.99. If you like the look of this deal however, it’s worth pointing out that stock is already low for the smartphone and the code itself expires tomorrow, so it’s best not to hang about.

Deal: Oppo Find X2 Neo for just £404.99 £549.99 (use code PURCHASE10)

Acting as the mid-range alternative to the souped up Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Neo still packs a punch despite its more accessible price point. With a gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED 90Hz display and 12GB RAM under the hood, the Neo looks and feels great.

For you Instagram junkies out there, the Neo comes with a total of four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel f/1.7 Sony IMX586 main sensor, a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide and a 2-megapixel mono camera (although it’s only really the first three that are worth your attention).

That main Sony sensor does a fantastic job of capturing a great deal of detail, and the included telephoto lens offers up 2x zoom without compromise. While the overall camera package probably isn’t as refined as what you can find on the OnePlus 8, you’d be hard pushed to find that phone anywhere near this price.

The X2 Neo also comes with 256GB of storage right out of the gate, so you’ll have a ton of space to store your favourite snaps on the device, without the need to ping them to the cloud.

Deal: Oppo Find X2 Neo for just £404.99 £549.99 (use code PURCHASE10)

In our review for the X2 Neo, we surmised: “The Oppo Find X2 Neo is a very good phone with a remarkably skinny design and a fluid 90Hz AMOLED display. If you wish that modern flagships were skinnier and lighter as well as cheaper, it’s well worth a look.”

With a price that’s closer to the affordable end of the spectrum, the Oppo Find X2 Neo is an absolute bargain right, and a solid option for anyone looking to upgrade to a recently released handset.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.