Only two months after launch, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now a steal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have dropped to a temptingly low price just two months after they hit the shops.

Amazon is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for £169, in both White and Grey. That’s a massive 23% saving on the £219 RRP – which, as we mentioned in the intro, is precisely what they were selling at until very recently.

Save 23% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earphones at a huge 23% discount just two months on from release.

Note that Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so don’t expect this new lower price to stick around for long. It’s a genuine bargain.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is a set of true wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 360 audio support. The Samsung Seamless Codec compresses and encodes up to 24bit/ 96kHz for high quality streaming, while Samsung’s Galaxy AI-Powered Sound uses AI to provide an adaptive EQ and adaptive ANC for the optimal listening environment.

Talking of AI, if you have a Galaxy-AI compatible smartphone you can receive real-time language interpretation through your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds.

Let’s not beat around the bush here – the Buds 3 Pro see Samsung emulating Apple with its imperious AirPods in many respects. That includes changing from its own bean-shaped design to a more familiar one with a long stem.

Of course, emulating the most popular earphones in the business isn’t a bad idea, and Samsung claims that its new design makes for a better, more comfortable fit for more people. We can get behind that.

One thing that’s unique to Samsung’s design is a pair of snazzy Blade Lights, one on each earbud, which indicated your Bluetooth status and highlight the new touch and pinch control area. They look pretty cool too.

They’re IP57 rated, so they should stand up pretty well to dust and water ingress, and you can expect around 7 hours off battery life with ANC off.

