The OnePlus Watch 3 is already discounted, and comes with free earbuds

Our favourite Wear OS watch right now, the OnePlus Watch 3, has a deal of epic proportions but only for a limited time.

Even though our review for the OnePlus Watch 3 is now live, and it easily cemented as (in our opinion) the best Wear OS watch to date, the device technically missed its launch window after a last-minute typo was spotted on the back of its chassis, causing the launch to be delayed until April.

As if to rectify its mistake, OnePlus now has an unbelievable offer for its latest wearable, letting you buy the OnePlus Watch 3 for just £269 instead of its original £319 RRP. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which are typically worth £79 on their own.

While there’s a ton of competition now amongst the best Wear OS watches, from the likes of the Galaxy Watch 7 and the ever-stylish Pixel Watch 3, it’s the OnePlus Watch 3 that’s managed to fend them all off because of one crucial aspect: battery life.

When used as a traditional smartwatch, you can get the OnePlus Watch 3 to last for up to five days on a single charge. That’s the kind of longevity that helps to rid you of battery anxiety completely. Even if you find yourself in a situation where your phone’s battery dies, you can still rely on the OnePlus Watch 3 for payments and more.

Things get even more impressive however when you toggle the power saving RTOS mode which, unlike a lot of power saving modes on other smartwatches, doesn’t take away a ton of functionality in the process.

When this mode is on, you can still track your workouts, see your heart rate and control music playback. It’s pretty handy, made even better by the fact that it can stretch the longevity of the wearable up to 16-days between charges. That’s completely unheard of elsewhere, and why the OnePlus Watch 3 now sits at the top of the roost.

There’s also a ton of great health related features, including a 60-second Health Check-in which can measure things like your ECG, vascular health and blood oxygen level, to give you an idea of your current bill of health in the moment.

It’s a feature packed watch through and through, but when it’s massively discounted against the competition and available with a free pair of earbuds – the OnePlus Watch 3 becomes your only option.