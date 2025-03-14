:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is already discounted, and comes with free earbuds

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Our favourite Wear OS watch right now, the OnePlus Watch 3, has a deal of epic proportions but only for a limited time.

Even though our review for the OnePlus Watch 3 is now live, and it easily cemented as (in our opinion) the best Wear OS watch to date, the device technically missed its launch window after a last-minute typo was spotted on the back of its chassis, causing the launch to be delayed until April.

As if to rectify its mistake, OnePlus now has an unbelievable offer for its latest wearable, letting you buy the OnePlus Watch 3 for just £269 instead of its original £319 RRP. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which are typically worth £79 on their own.

Pre-order the OnePlus Watch 3

Pre-order the OnePlus Watch 3

The incredible OnePlus Watch 3, which is currently our favourite Wear OS watch to date, is already discounted well in advance of its April release, making now the perfect time to place your order.

  • OnePlus
  • Was £319
  • Now just £269
View Deal

While there’s a ton of competition now amongst the best Wear OS watches, from the likes of the Galaxy Watch 7 and the ever-stylish Pixel Watch 3, it’s the OnePlus Watch 3 that’s managed to fend them all off because of one crucial aspect: battery life.

When used as a traditional smartwatch, you can get the OnePlus Watch 3 to last for up to five days on a single charge. That’s the kind of longevity that helps to rid you of battery anxiety completely. Even if you find yourself in a situation where your phone’s battery dies, you can still rely on the OnePlus Watch 3 for payments and more.

Things get even more impressive however when you toggle the power saving RTOS mode which, unlike a lot of power saving modes on other smartwatches, doesn’t take away a ton of functionality in the process.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

When this mode is on, you can still track your workouts, see your heart rate and control music playback. It’s pretty handy, made even better by the fact that it can stretch the longevity of the wearable up to 16-days between charges. That’s completely unheard of elsewhere, and why the OnePlus Watch 3 now sits at the top of the roost.

There’s also a ton of great health related features, including a 60-second Health Check-in which can measure things like your ECG, vascular health and blood oxygen level, to give you an idea of your current bill of health in the moment.

It’s a feature packed watch through and through, but when it’s massively discounted against the competition and available with a free pair of earbuds – the OnePlus Watch 3 becomes your only option.

You might like…

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 17 mins ago
Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Save $100 on our favourite Apple Watch in this rare price drop

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 16 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 16 Plus

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

Get moving this spring with £25 off the Fitbit Inspire 3

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Take over 50% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Take over 50% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access