Our favourite smartwatch of last year is now just £149 for a limited time

In what is easily the best smartwatch deal I’ve seen this year, the excellent OnePlus Watch 2 is now going for a song.

In case you didn’t know, the OnePlus Watch 2 ended up winning best smartwatch of 2024 at last year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, and rightly so. It’s stylish, packed with features and a great battery life to boot.

While the wearable originally went for £329 at launch, the OnePlus Watch 2 can now be yours for only £149 via the official OnePlus website. At the time of writing, there’s just over two days left on the availability of this offer, but there’s no guarantee that stock will even last until then (I’d be surprised if it did given the magnitude of this discount).

As if that price cut wasn’t enough, there are two freebies thrown in: a pair of OnePlus Buds 3, and an extra watch strap in either Emerald Green or Solid Black. On the buds alone, you’re saving a swift £79, making the total value of this offer astronomical.

Going back to the watch itself, the OnePlus Watch 2 was something of a surprise when it came in for testing. I had the misfortune of reviewing the original OnePlus Watch which was nothing short of a disaster, but thankfully OnePlus went back to the drawing board and returned with something that truly raised the bar for Wear OS.

OnePlus’ Wear OS overlay is incredibly smooth, responsive and a joy to use daily, making it a great companion for those who want to spend less time looking at their smartphone, but where the watch really excels is in battery life.

When used in smartwatch mode, it’s possible to get the OnePlus Watch 2 to last for up to four days on a single charge, but the real magic kicks in when you swap things power to Power Save Mode. Here, you can keep the watch going for up to 12-days, but the best part is that you’re still getting access to a ton of features here.

Compared to battery saver modes on a lot of other wearables, the OnePlus Watch 2 can still let you control music, track workouts and more, all while getting that outstanding battery life.

To see a smartwatch of this calibre fall to just £149 is immense, but to have the aforementioned freebies thrown in just makes it almost too good to be true (except it is).