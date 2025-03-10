Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite smartwatch of last year is now just £149 for a limited time

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

In what is easily the best smartwatch deal I’ve seen this year, the excellent OnePlus Watch 2 is now going for a song.

In case you didn’t know, the OnePlus Watch 2 ended up winning best smartwatch of 2024 at last year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, and rightly so. It’s stylish, packed with features and a great battery life to boot.

While the wearable originally went for £329 at launch, the OnePlus Watch 2 can now be yours for only £149 via the official OnePlus website. At the time of writing, there’s just over two days left on the availability of this offer, but there’s no guarantee that stock will even last until then (I’d be surprised if it did given the magnitude of this discount).

OnePlus Watch 2 for just £149

OnePlus Watch 2 for just £149

Not only has the OnePlus Watch 2 plummeted to only £149 for a limited time, but it now also includes a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 and an extra watch strap.

  • OnePlus
  • Was £329
  • Now only £149
View Deal

As if that price cut wasn’t enough, there are two freebies thrown in: a pair of OnePlus Buds 3, and an extra watch strap in either Emerald Green or Solid Black. On the buds alone, you’re saving a swift £79, making the total value of this offer astronomical.

Going back to the watch itself, the OnePlus Watch 2 was something of a surprise when it came in for testing. I had the misfortune of reviewing the original OnePlus Watch which was nothing short of a disaster, but thankfully OnePlus went back to the drawing board and returned with something that truly raised the bar for Wear OS.

OnePlus’ Wear OS overlay is incredibly smooth, responsive and a joy to use daily, making it a great companion for those who want to spend less time looking at their smartphone, but where the watch really excels is in battery life.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

When used in smartwatch mode, it’s possible to get the OnePlus Watch 2 to last for up to four days on a single charge, but the real magic kicks in when you swap things power to Power Save Mode. Here, you can keep the watch going for up to 12-days, but the best part is that you’re still getting access to a ton of features here.

Compared to battery saver modes on a lot of other wearables, the OnePlus Watch 2 can still let you control music, track workouts and more, all while getting that outstanding battery life.

To see a smartwatch of this calibre fall to just £149 is immense, but to have the aforementioned freebies thrown in just makes it almost too good to be true (except it is).

You might like…

This PS5 controller lets you relive your Guitar Hero memories – and it’s discounted

This PS5 controller lets you relive your Guitar Hero memories – and it’s discounted

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The big iPhone 16 price cut has finally arrived

The big iPhone 16 price cut has finally arrived

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

This discounted DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a content creator’s dream

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Ninja’s 5-star Dual Zone air fryer is £40 cheaper right now

Ninja’s 5-star Dual Zone air fryer is £40 cheaper right now

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

You can finally buy a Mac Studio that doesn’t cost a fortune

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access