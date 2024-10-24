Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus has the top budget phone deal right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s getting ultra competitive in the £300 smartphone realm right now and the OnePlus Nord 3 5G might be topping the charts as it drops to its lowest price yet.

Via its Amazon storefront, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available for just £295, which is down from £319. The deal is even better when you account for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with this configuration.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G drops to new low

OnePlus Nord 3 5G drops to new low

Get this 5G phone for the lowest price yet. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is down to £295.

  • Amazon
  • Was £319
  • Now £296
View Deal

You can get delivery quickly and at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member and there are free returns if you aren’t satisfied with the purchase upon receipt. There’s a 2-year warranty too, should anything go awry.

This is the UK edition of the phone and it comes SIM-free, meaning you’ll be able to plug and play with your existing plan. And it’s compatible with speedy 5G data from your network.

In terms of specs, you’re getting a 50 main camera with optical image stabilisation, as well as a macro lens and 112-degree ultra wide camera. You’ll also be able to shoot 4K video at 60fps. The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED number with a 120Hz adaptive, dynamic frame rate, plus support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC does the heavy lifting, accompanied by that hefty allocation of RAM and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged at 80W. In 15 minutes on charge, you’ll be able to glean a day’s worth of power, while the health of the battery is promised for four years.

In terms of longevity, you’ll get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

You might like…

Black Friday 2024: Products to watch and early deals

Black Friday 2024: Products to watch and early deals

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This deal makes the Apple Watch Ultra almost as cheap as the Series 10

This deal makes the Apple Watch Ultra almost as cheap as the Series 10

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Limited stock of the 30th Anniversary PS5 controller just dropped

Limited stock of the 30th Anniversary PS5 controller just dropped

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Huawei’s slickest smartwatch now has a huge discount

Huawei’s slickest smartwatch now has a huge discount

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Amazon has a rare bargain for cinephiles

Amazon has a rare bargain for cinephiles

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Honor’s Magic 6 Lite deal really feels like Black Friday’s come early

Honor’s Magic 6 Lite deal really feels like Black Friday’s come early

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words