OnePlus has the top budget phone deal right now

It’s getting ultra competitive in the £300 smartphone realm right now and the OnePlus Nord 3 5G might be topping the charts as it drops to its lowest price yet.

Via its Amazon storefront, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available for just £295, which is down from £319. The deal is even better when you account for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with this configuration.

You can get delivery quickly and at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member and there are free returns if you aren’t satisfied with the purchase upon receipt. There’s a 2-year warranty too, should anything go awry.

This is the UK edition of the phone and it comes SIM-free, meaning you’ll be able to plug and play with your existing plan. And it’s compatible with speedy 5G data from your network.

In terms of specs, you’re getting a 50 main camera with optical image stabilisation, as well as a macro lens and 112-degree ultra wide camera. You’ll also be able to shoot 4K video at 60fps. The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED number with a 120Hz adaptive, dynamic frame rate, plus support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC does the heavy lifting, accompanied by that hefty allocation of RAM and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged at 80W. In 15 minutes on charge, you’ll be able to glean a day’s worth of power, while the health of the battery is promised for four years.

In terms of longevity, you’ll get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.