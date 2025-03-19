:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus 13R just got its first big discount since launch

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The epic OnePlus 13R, which is one of our favourite mid-range phones to buy, just got even better.

Even though there’s a ton of competition from the likes of Google, Xiaomi, and now Apple with the iPhone 16e, the OnePlus 13R still stands out from the competition thanks to a super fast chipset and a gorgeous display. Thanks to this price cut however, it’s now even easier to recommend.

Originally priced at £679, you can now buy the OnePlus 13R from OnePlus directly for just £629, and you can choose between a free MagSafe compatible case or tempered glass screen protector.

The OnePlus 13R is going cheap

The OnePlus 13R is going cheap

The OnePlus 13R, with its gorgeous 6.78-inch OLED display and outstanding two-day battery life, is now more affordable than ever.

  • OnePlus
  • Was £679
  • Now just £629
View Deal

At that price, I’d argue that the OnePlus 13R should now be your only consideration if you’re shopping at the mid-range level and the feature your prioritise above all is the display. You’ll be more than pleased with what OnePlus has built here.

Diving into the details, its flat 6.78-inch OLED panel is not only super bright when in use, it also packs the new LTPO 4.1 technology that allows the frame rate to change as you scroll in order to preserve battery life. It’s the same tech that’s available on the pricier OnePlus 13.

This display also makes the phone brilliantly suited for gaming, particularly as the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is powering the show, which can make short work of titles like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

Backing up its gaming sensibilities is the phone’s outstanding battery life. With a massive 6000mAh cell under the hood, it’s perfectly reasonable to stretch the OnePlus 13R over two days under certain use cases, but you’ll certainly have more than enough in the tank to get you to the end of a working day.

The only area that really holds the phone back is the absence of wireless charging, which feels a bit odd given that it is in the higher mid-range bracket, and there’s also room for improvement on the phone’s ultra-wide camera (although the main lens works well).

At just £629, the OnePlus 13R is a bargain, and you’re also getting four years of software updates alongside six years of security patches, so you’ll be covered for a long time to come.

You might like…

The PS5 Pro finally has a major price cut, but not for long

The PS5 Pro finally has a major price cut, but not for long

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Sky’s epic TV and broadband deal has returned for a limited time

Sky’s epic TV and broadband deal has returned for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Still don’t have a Chromebook? This HP bargain will change that

Still don’t have a Chromebook? This HP bargain will change that

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Forget the Steam Deck when the Asus ROG Ally is this cheap

Forget the Steam Deck when the Asus ROG Ally is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access