The OnePlus 13R just got its first big discount since launch

The epic OnePlus 13R, which is one of our favourite mid-range phones to buy, just got even better.

Even though there’s a ton of competition from the likes of Google, Xiaomi, and now Apple with the iPhone 16e, the OnePlus 13R still stands out from the competition thanks to a super fast chipset and a gorgeous display. Thanks to this price cut however, it’s now even easier to recommend.

Originally priced at £679, you can now buy the OnePlus 13R from OnePlus directly for just £629, and you can choose between a free MagSafe compatible case or tempered glass screen protector.

At that price, I’d argue that the OnePlus 13R should now be your only consideration if you’re shopping at the mid-range level and the feature your prioritise above all is the display. You’ll be more than pleased with what OnePlus has built here.

Diving into the details, its flat 6.78-inch OLED panel is not only super bright when in use, it also packs the new LTPO 4.1 technology that allows the frame rate to change as you scroll in order to preserve battery life. It’s the same tech that’s available on the pricier OnePlus 13.

This display also makes the phone brilliantly suited for gaming, particularly as the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is powering the show, which can make short work of titles like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite.

Backing up its gaming sensibilities is the phone’s outstanding battery life. With a massive 6000mAh cell under the hood, it’s perfectly reasonable to stretch the OnePlus 13R over two days under certain use cases, but you’ll certainly have more than enough in the tank to get you to the end of a working day.

The only area that really holds the phone back is the absence of wireless charging, which feels a bit odd given that it is in the higher mid-range bracket, and there’s also room for improvement on the phone’s ultra-wide camera (although the main lens works well).

At just £629, the OnePlus 13R is a bargain, and you’re also getting four years of software updates alongside six years of security patches, so you’ll be covered for a long time to come.