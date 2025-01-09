I can’t believe the value in this OnePlus 13 launch deal

Even though it’s only just hit store shelves, the new OnePlus 13 has a launch offer that has genuinely left me stunned.

I’ve been covering phone launches long enough to know that offers to tempt early adopters are hardly a new thing, but it’s the full scale of what OnePlus is providing with its latest phone that has me so surprised.

On top of letting you get the faster 512GB model for the same as the entry-level 256GB option, you can get the OnePlus Watch 2R at no extra cost, plus a guaranteed £50 added to the value of whichever mobile you want to trade in. The deal is also available to US customers.

OnePlus 13 launch offer On top of taking £100 off the 512GB model of the OnePlus 13, the phone now also includes a free OnePlus Watch 2R and a guaranteed £50 on top of the value of whichever phone you’re trading in. Talk about a bargain. OnePlus

Free smartwatch and £100 discount

Just £899 View Deal

As if that wasn’t enough, there are even extra discounts available for several groups including students, healthcare workers and military personnel. What this amounts to is an outstanding deal on what is already a great phone at full price, so if you are looking to upgrade this year then this deal is easily the one to go for right now.

If you haven’t used a OnePlus phone before then you might be wondering what it is that the OnePlus 13 brings to the table. To start, OnePlus phones have one of the best takes on the Android software that we’ve ever seen, with its OxygenOS overlay performing brilliantly and providing an impressive level of sheen.

In fact, performance is a big factor this time around as the OnePlus 13 packs the super-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. Not only does it decimate the Snapdragon chipsets before it, but it also managed to outperform Apple’s A18 Pro in our testing.

One of the benefits of this more efficient chipset can be seen in the phone’s battery life. In our four-star review for the OnePlus 13, Cam Bunton wrote: “Over the course of a whole day, I struggled – even on my busiest days – to completely drain the battery. In fact, most days I’d struggle to even drain half of it with my typical casual use.”

Similarly, the OnePlus Watch 2R is also an impressive piece of tech. While we have yet to review the device in full, it is incredibly similar to the standard OnePlus Watch 2 (except the 2R uses aluminium instead of stainless steel), which was easily one of the best Wear OS watches I’ve used in years, with excellent software, a bright display and a superb battery life to boot.

With all that you get from this OnePlus 13 launch offer, it’s a bit of a no-brainer if you’re on the hunt for a new phone to get you through 2025 and beyond.