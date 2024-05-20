Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of this year’s top camera phones has plummeted in price

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is one of the best camera phones around in 2024, with a triple camera system that can easily compete with top-end snappers like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That makes the fact that the Magic 6 Pro has dropped to its lowest price yet all the more tempting for prospective buyers.

The deal in question comes from Honor itself, offering the Magic 6 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just £849.99 with code AM6PAD250.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is down to its lowest price yet, making it £400 cheaper than the competing Galaxy S24 Ultra – just be sure to use code AM6PAD250 at checkout. 

It’s available in both the Epic Green and Black finishes, knocking £250 off its £1,099.99 RRP. The voucher also allows you to get £50% off the Honor Pad 9 if you want to build out your Honor ecosystem with a matching tablet, but it’s not required. 

At its discounted price, it’s £400 cheaper than the equivalent Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it’s £350 cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max – all while delivering a similarly exceptional camera experience.

In fact, we were so impressed with the Honor Magic 6 Pro that it garnered a near-perfect 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our review. 

Honor Magic 6 Pro on a table
Recommended

Honor's latest flagship smartphone brings the fight to Samsung's top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pros

  • Premium, eye-catching design
  • Brightest display around at 5000nits
  • Impressive camera performance from all lenses
  • Snapdragon-powered performance

Cons

  • MagicOS 8 is basically an iOS dupe
  • MagicPortal is pretty barebones at the moment
  • No charger in the box

The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s triple camera system was the star of the show, with not only an impressive 50MP main camera with adjustable aperture between f/1.4 and f/2.0 but AI-powered Falcon Shot tech that essentially freezes time with fast-moving subjects. 

That’s backed up by one of the highest-megapixel periscope lenses around at 180MP, and it has the largest periscope sensor around to match. Coupled with a 50MP ultrawide with AF, you’ve got a versatile camera system suited to most scenarios.

It’s not just a good snapper though; the Honor Magic 6 Pro offers a flagship experience in every respect, from a high-end screen with a whopping 5000nits maximum brightness, a Dynamic Island dupe with Face ID-level tech, a 5600mAh silicon-carbon battery and rapid 80W charging to boot. 

It’s clear that there’s iPhone inspiration here, not only in terms of the design but the software. While that may be jarring for some long-time Android fans, it makes the switch from iPhone that much easier with similar OS features and functionality, albeit with Honor branding.

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

