One of this year’s top camera phones has plummeted in price

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is one of the best camera phones around in 2024, with a triple camera system that can easily compete with top-end snappers like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That makes the fact that the Magic 6 Pro has dropped to its lowest price yet all the more tempting for prospective buyers.

The deal in question comes from Honor itself, offering the Magic 6 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just £849.99 with code AM6PAD250.

Get £250 off the Honor Magic 6 Pro The Honor Magic 6 Pro is down to its lowest price yet, making it £400 cheaper than the competing Galaxy S24 Ultra – just be sure to use code AM6PAD250 at checkout. Honor

£250 off

£849.99 View Deal

It’s available in both the Epic Green and Black finishes, knocking £250 off its £1,099.99 RRP. The voucher also allows you to get £50% off the Honor Pad 9 if you want to build out your Honor ecosystem with a matching tablet, but it’s not required.

At its discounted price, it’s £400 cheaper than the equivalent Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it’s £350 cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max – all while delivering a similarly exceptional camera experience.

In fact, we were so impressed with the Honor Magic 6 Pro that it garnered a near-perfect 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our review.

Honor's latest flagship smartphone brings the fight to Samsung's top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra Pros Premium, eye-catching design

Brightest display around at 5000nits

Impressive camera performance from all lenses

Snapdragon-powered performance Cons MagicOS 8 is basically an iOS dupe

MagicPortal is pretty barebones at the moment

No charger in the box

The Honor Magic 6 Pro’s triple camera system was the star of the show, with not only an impressive 50MP main camera with adjustable aperture between f/1.4 and f/2.0 but AI-powered Falcon Shot tech that essentially freezes time with fast-moving subjects.

That’s backed up by one of the highest-megapixel periscope lenses around at 180MP, and it has the largest periscope sensor around to match. Coupled with a 50MP ultrawide with AF, you’ve got a versatile camera system suited to most scenarios.

It’s not just a good snapper though; the Honor Magic 6 Pro offers a flagship experience in every respect, from a high-end screen with a whopping 5000nits maximum brightness, a Dynamic Island dupe with Face ID-level tech, a 5600mAh silicon-carbon battery and rapid 80W charging to boot.

It’s clear that there’s iPhone inspiration here, not only in terms of the design but the software. While that may be jarring for some long-time Android fans, it makes the switch from iPhone that much easier with similar OS features and functionality, albeit with Honor branding.