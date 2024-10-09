One of this year’s top Android phones is cheaper than a base iPhone

Still haven’t found the perfect Prime Day Android smartphone deal? There is still time! And this OnePlus 12 5G might be the one for you.

Right now Amazon is selling the OnePlus 12 5G for £699. That’s an enormous £300 (or 30% saving) on the £999 asking price. This model also comes with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage. The phone comes in the attractive ‘Flowy Emerald’ hue too.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access these savings and you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost. Amazon is predicting Sunday October 13 if you order now.

The phone is SIM-free meaning you’ll be able to use it out of the box with any network in the UK, while you’ll also get a two-year warranty.

This phone is headlined by a 4th-generation camera build in collaboration with Hasselblad. There’s a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a huge 64-megapixel portrait telephoto lens.

It’s also got true flagship power thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to go along with that 16GB of RAM. There’s a huge 5400mAh battery which can be fully recharged in just 26 minutes via the 100W wireless charging. 50W wireless charging will get you back up to full charge in under an hour.

The OnePlus 12 is a premium all-rounder, but one that comes at a much higher price than usual Pros Large, mega-bright curved screen

Consistently solid camera performance

OxygenOS is a visual treat

Excellent battery life Cons No AI features

Performance is slower than similarly specced phones

IP65 resistance falls short for the price

The AMOLED display is 6.82-inches in size with a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate with a 2K resolution. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. The phone runs on Android 14 with the OxygenOS 14 user interface fronting up the operating system.

Our reviewer gave this phone a four star score, concluding: “The OnePlus 12 ticks plenty of boxes, from premium display tech to capable Hasselblad-branded cameras and reliable all-day battery life. However, the hefty price hike is a tad disappointing, especially with lacklustre durability compared to similarly priced alternatives, and there’s no AI tech here either.”

This deal removes our main complaint. The price. If you don’t care about AI (and there are plenty who don’t), then this deal is nigh-on perfect.

