Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of this year’s top Android phones is cheaper than a base iPhone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Still haven’t found the perfect Prime Day Android smartphone deal? There is still time! And this OnePlus 12 5G might be the one for you.

Right now Amazon is selling the OnePlus 12 5G for £699. That’s an enormous £300 (or 30% saving) on the £999 asking price. This model also comes with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage. The phone comes in the attractive ‘Flowy Emerald’ hue too.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access these savings and you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost. Amazon is predicting Sunday October 13 if you order now.

OnePlus 12 5G now 30% off

OnePlus 12 5G now 30% off

Prime Day is giving you a £300 saving on the OnePlus 12 5G, a high performing Android phone with very few limitations.

  • Amazon
  • Save £300
  • Now £699
View Deal

The phone is SIM-free meaning you’ll be able to use it out of the box with any network in the UK, while you’ll also get a two-year warranty.

This phone is headlined by a 4th-generation camera build in collaboration with Hasselblad. There’s a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a huge 64-megapixel portrait telephoto lens.

It’s also got true flagship power thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to go along with that 16GB of RAM. There’s a huge 5400mAh battery which can be fully recharged in just 26 minutes via the 100W wireless charging. 50W wireless charging will get you back up to full charge in under an hour.

OnePlus 12 on a table, face-down
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The OnePlus 12 is a premium all-rounder, but one that comes at a much higher price than usual

Pros

  • Large, mega-bright curved screen
  • Consistently solid camera performance
  • OxygenOS is a visual treat
  • Excellent battery life

Cons

  • No AI features
  • Performance is slower than similarly specced phones
  • IP65 resistance falls short for the price

The AMOLED display is 6.82-inches in size with a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate with a 2K resolution. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+. The phone runs on Android 14 with the OxygenOS 14 user interface fronting up the operating system.

Our reviewer gave this phone a four star score, concluding: “The OnePlus 12 ticks plenty of boxes, from premium display tech to capable Hasselblad-branded cameras and reliable all-day battery life. However, the hefty price hike is a tad disappointing, especially with lacklustre durability compared to similarly priced alternatives, and there’s no AI tech here either.”

This deal removes our main complaint. The price. If you don’t care about AI (and there are plenty who don’t), then this deal is nigh-on perfect.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

Amazon’s Prime sale just fixed the Pixel Tablet’s biggest problem

Amazon’s Prime sale just fixed the Pixel Tablet’s biggest problem

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
GoPro Hero 10 for just £199? Rude not to

GoPro Hero 10 for just £199? Rude not to

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Best October Prime Day Headphone Deals: Offers from Apple, Sony and more

Best October Prime Day Headphone Deals: Offers from Apple, Sony and more

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Acer’s budget gaming laptop is now more affordable than ever

Acer’s budget gaming laptop is now more affordable than ever

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are just £49 this October Prime Day

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are just £49 this October Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
You don’t need Prime to save nearly 50% on Amazon’s iPad rival

You don’t need Prime to save nearly 50% on Amazon’s iPad rival

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words