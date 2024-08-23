One of the top PS5 exclusives is now just £19.99

It doesn’t look like the weather is going to play ball with the Bank Holiday weekend festivities, so a weekend in front of the telly gaming it is!

Currys is selling Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 for just £19.99. The action RPG was last priced at £39.99 earlier this month, which is down from the £69.99 starting price. So, overall, you’re getting £50 off the original RRP.

Final Fantasy 16 is now under £20 The latest version of Final Fantasy is down to £19.99 at Currys, giving you the chance to save £50 on the RRP Currys

Was £69.99

£19.99 View Deal

Delivery isn’t available on the game but you can pick it up from your local Currys location as soon as today.

The legendary Square Enix franchise returned with a brand new entry in 2023 and, as always, the combat is satisfying, the boss fights are epic and, the 40-hour campaign mode feels like even better value for money than it was previously.

The story takes place in Valisthea, a quasi-medieval continent which is threatened by warring dynasties. However, the threat from Blight is even greater as it destroys all the fauna and flora it touches. You’ll take on the role of protagonist Clive Rosfield. Clive and his pals have taken it upon themselves to save the world.

As you move through the game, you’ll face challenging multi-part boss battles, witness Hollywood-esque epic cut scenes and learn to hurl lightning bolts, scorch the earth or freeze enemies. There are also plenty of side quests to embark upon.

Our Final Fantasy 16 reviewer said you should buy this if you’re a big fan of taking down the boss man. He wrote: “Final Fantasy 16 is at its best in its epic boss battles, some of which extend beyond the confines of the entire planet.”

This was far from our favourite entry in the series. While all of the crucial ingredients of a Final Fantasy game are in the mix, the dish didn’t come out quite right. It only got a 3.5 star score from Trusted Reviews. However, if you’re a completionist, you’re still going to want to play this game through. Now’s a great time to do so without dropping too much of your pocket money.