One of the top Apple Watch alternatives is going cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for an iOS-compatible smartwatch that isn’t an Apple Watch, allow us to present this deal on a handsome Huawei Watch GT 4.

Amazon is selling the Huawei Watch GT 4 for £189, which is 24% off the £249.99 asking price for this attractive watch. This is the larger 46mm watch face and it comes with a green woven strap.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is one of the best value smartwatches around and Amazon is offering it for £189.99 right now. That’s £60 off.

There’s the option for fast delivery at no extra cost for Prime members meaning you can get it before the weekend if you order this limited time deal with a quickness.

This watch offers up to two-weeks of battery life, has built-in GPS, offers a pulse wave arrythmia detection feature as part of its health monitoring nouse. There’s a powerful heartrate sensor, and a more scientific calorie tracker.

In terms of smartwatch functionality, this will deliver your notifications from both operating systems and will enable you to pick up Bluetooth calls from an astonishing 100 metres away.

This update arrived late last year and comes recommended by Trusted Reviews. Our reviewer gave it a four-star score and praised the battery life, slick Harmony OS watch software and the overall attractive design.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 detached from the watch strap
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The Huawei Watch GT 4 feels like a nice, but by no means groundbreaking update to Huawei’s GT series.

Pros

  • Attractive design
  • Slick Harmony OS watch software
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • New health and fitness features are a mixed bag
  • App store still doesn’t match rivals
  • Not a radical upgrade from GT 3

“The Watch GT 4 is one of Huawei’s best smartwatches yet. It offers good fitness and sports tracking features with pure smartwatch features, plus a sleek and tasteful design,” wrote our reviewer Michael Sawh.

He said you should buy if you want the best value Huawei smartwatch. Michael added that the “Watch 4 Pro is a good, but pricier Huawei smartwatch to pick up, so if you want most of its functionality in a nice design for less then grab this instead.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

