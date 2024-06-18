Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of the most portable Chromebooks out there is massively reduced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up one of the most portable Chromebook laptops on the market at a massively reduced price.

John Lewis is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for a massively reduced price of £249 right now, which is a saving of £150.99 on the £399.99 RRP. That’s a bargain.

For that price you’re getting a Chromebook that more closely resembles an Android tablet. It’s essentially a self-contained device dominated by an 11-inch Full HD IPS screen.

Power is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, backed by 8GB RAM, which is more than enough for the kind of online-heavy tasks that any Chromebook will be running. There’s 128GB of storage, which again should prove ample given the online focus of Google’s Chrome OS.

With a weight of 950g, it’s extremely lightweight, and can be slipped into a compact bag with ease.

That’s just the base unit, though. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 also comes with a detachable physical keyboard, which instantly turns the device into a compact laptop of sorts.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is highly rated on John Lewis, with a 4.7 out of 5 score from six reviews. One happy customer wrote:

“I bought this to replace a laptop. I can do most things on my phone but sometimes a full keyboard and mouse is useful for emails or documents. This duo chrome book can be used as a tablet for browsing and playing games, or as a mini laptop as required.”

It’s a highly appealing Chromebook, in other words, especially at this reduced price.

