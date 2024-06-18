One of the most portable Chromebooks out there is massively reduced

You can now pick up one of the most portable Chromebook laptops on the market at a massively reduced price.

John Lewis is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for a massively reduced price of £249 right now, which is a saving of £150.99 on the £399.99 RRP. That’s a bargain.

Save £150.99 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 John Lewis is selling the super-portable Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 at a huge £150.99 discount. John Lewis

Save £150.99

Now £249 View Deal

For that price you’re getting a Chromebook that more closely resembles an Android tablet. It’s essentially a self-contained device dominated by an 11-inch Full HD IPS screen.

Power is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, backed by 8GB RAM, which is more than enough for the kind of online-heavy tasks that any Chromebook will be running. There’s 128GB of storage, which again should prove ample given the online focus of Google’s Chrome OS.

With a weight of 950g, it’s extremely lightweight, and can be slipped into a compact bag with ease.

That’s just the base unit, though. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 also comes with a detachable physical keyboard, which instantly turns the device into a compact laptop of sorts.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is highly rated on John Lewis, with a 4.7 out of 5 score from six reviews. One happy customer wrote:

“I bought this to replace a laptop. I can do most things on my phone but sometimes a full keyboard and mouse is useful for emails or documents. This duo chrome book can be used as a tablet for browsing and playing games, or as a mini laptop as required.”

It’s a highly appealing Chromebook, in other words, especially at this reduced price.