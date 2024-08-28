Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of the longest-lasting Wear OS watches is going cheap

Amazon is selling one of the best Wear OS smartwatches at a downright cheap price right now.

You can currently buy the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro for just £269.78. That represents an 18% saving on its £329.99 RRP. Not bad for a brilliant smartwatch that only launched back in May.

But it gets better. Tick the voucher box immediately below the price, and a further £55 will be knocked off the price.

Note that the ‘Limited time deal’ initial discount applies only to the Slate model. The Black option still costs £329.99, though the latter model packs an £85 voucher to make up for it. The Slate model is still the better deal here, though, saving you a total of £115.21.

Save £115.21 on the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch

The tough and long-lasting TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch is available at a massive £115.21 discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save £115.21 with voucher box
  • Now £214.78
View Deal

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro takes the excellent TicWatch Pro 5, which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 last year, and makes it even better. As the name suggests, it toughens up one of our favourite smartwatches of the moment, adding a new sapphire crystal display and reinforced bezel curves.

It’s also a tad slimmer than before, whilst the rotating crown is now bigger and more ergonomically crafted. You also get a new sportier “Fluororubber” strap.

Besides this toughened up body, it runs on the same Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip as the TicWatch Pro 5, together with the same 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 628 mAh battery.

It also retains perhaps the key feature of the TicWatch Pro 5 in its unique 1.43-inch dual-display, which switches between glorious OLED and energy-efficient ULP as a novel way of saving power. You can get several days of battery life out of a single charge as a result, which is practically unheard of in a full Wear OS smartwatch.

“The TicWatch Pro 5 does so much right that it’s an easy one to recommend for almost anyone in need of a reliable smartwatch right now,” we concluded in our original review. You can apply the same comments to the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, especially in light of this fabulous deal.

