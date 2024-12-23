One of the best TVs of 2024 has a third off right now

Amazon has chopped a third off the price of the LG OLED55G4, which is one of the best TV sets of 2024.

The online retailer is selling the LG OLED55G4 for £1,594. That’s being listed as a 6% saving on the previous price of £1,699.99, but Amazon is selling itself a little short here. This is a TV that hit the market only earlier this year for £2,399.

Going off that initial price, you’re essentially saving yourself 33% on this premium TV set.

We rate the LG OLED55G4 very highly indeed. Our AV Editor Kob Monney handled this review, and he awarded the LG OLED55G4 a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“The LG OLED65G4 offers a better HDR performance, upscaling, motion, and sound system to go with its excellent interface and gaming features,” he concluded.

This is a much better TV than the preceding LG G3. Kob particularly appreciated its gorgeous HDR, as well as its improved motion and upscaling. On the design front, an adjustable stand sets the TV apart, allowing you to place it low to the ground or higher up in order to slot a soundbar in beneath.

Audio quality has taken a turn for the better, with a much warmer and richer sound than before. There’s a more convincing sense of width and space we’ve heard from previous LG OLED TVs, especially with AI Sound Pro active in Dolby Atmos content.

Gamers are going to love the LG OLED55G4, with a boosted 144Hz refresh rate and VRR support, as well as commendably low input lag. You also get access to cloud gaming services such as GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut and Twitch broadcasting.

All in all, this is one of the best TV sets on the market right now. That you can pick the LG OLED55G4 up at a third lower than its launch price is very good news indeed.