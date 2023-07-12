One of Samsung’s top handsets is now a budget phone for Prime Day

You can buy one of the most solid mobile phone handsets on Samsung’s roster, the Galaxy S21 FE, for a budget price this Prime Day.

It might not be marked up with that telltale red Prime Day banner on Amazon, but take it from us – £474.23 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a great deal. Glancing around the wider internet, it’s still selling for £699 in some quarters (namely John Lewis and Samsung’s own storefront).

Doing a little light maths, that’s a saving of some £225 on the official price. That’s one of the best phone deals you’ll find this Prime Day.

We like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE quite a lot, having rated it 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” we said.

Those features include a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, a strong triple rear camera system, and a large 4,500mAh battery.

It’s a very complete package with a decidedly flagship-like look and feel. In particular its bright, colourful display, IP rating, and Qi wireless charging make it feel a class above many fellow mid-rangers or entry-level flagships, however you wish to term it.

If the name throws you off and makes you think that the Galaxy S21 FE is way out of date, it’s not. The combination of a late release for the phone, plus the fact that Samsung hasn’t released an S22 FE yet, means that it can be consider a current device. Samsung is pretty good when it comes to ongoing support, too.