Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Samsung’s top handsets is now a budget phone for Prime Day

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can buy one of the most solid mobile phone handsets on Samsung’s roster, the Galaxy S21 FE, for a budget price this Prime Day.

It might not be marked up with that telltale red Prime Day banner on Amazon, but take it from us – £474.23 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a great deal. Glancing around the wider internet, it’s still selling for £699 in some quarters (namely John Lewis and Samsung’s own storefront).

Doing a little light maths, that’s a saving of some £225 on the official price. That’s one of the best phone deals you’ll find this Prime Day.

Get £225 off the RRP of the Galaxy S21 FE this Prime Day

Get £225 off the RRP of the Galaxy S21 FE this Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is selling for £474.23 this Prime Day, which is a saving of £225 on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £225
  • Now £474.23
View Deal

We like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE quite a lot, having rated it 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” we said.

Those features include a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, a strong triple rear camera system, and a large 4,500mAh battery.

It’s a very complete package with a decidedly flagship-like look and feel. In particular its bright, colourful display, IP rating, and Qi wireless charging make it feel a class above many fellow mid-rangers or entry-level flagships, however you wish to term it.

If the name throws you off and makes you think that the Galaxy S21 FE is way out of date, it’s not. The combination of a late release for the phone, plus the fact that Samsung hasn’t released an S22 FE yet, means that it can be consider a current device. Samsung is pretty good when it comes to ongoing support, too.

You might like…

Best cheap phones: Seven fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Seven fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Lewis Painter 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.