One of Prime Day’s top TV deals just got even better

Sometimes it’s best not to get caught up in all the Prime Day chaos because even better deals can await around the corner if you hold your nerve.

That’s the case today with Amazon’s deal on this Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED 4K TV. Right now you can snag this TV for £779, which isn’t far off half the original £1,399 asking price.

That’s also a significant saving on the price of £898 price Amazon sold the TV for on Prime Day last month.

2024 Samsung 55-inch QLED telly hits new low price Samsung’s 2024 QLED range comes highly recommended by Trusted Reviews and now you can get it for a bafflingly low price that beats Prime Day. Amazon

Was £1,399

Now £779 View Deal

Part of the reason this discount is so significant is this is a 2024 TV set from Samsung that has only been on sale for the last few months.

Our review, penned by the TV guru John Archer back in July, was full of praise for the Samsung set, citing it as a “brilliant mid-range option” for those who aren’t seeking the most modern bells and whistles of Samsung’s high-end sets.

He praised the excellent picture quality, extensive gaming features and strong gaming performance, and strong smart features. John slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on the review for good measure.

In affording the set a 4.5 star score from a possible five, our reviewer said you should buy if you want “excellent picture quality and advanced gaming features at a much more affordable price than you need for Samsung’s flagship TVs.”

He concluded: “While its brightness and colour limits leave you with an excuse to step up to the premium Mini LED and OLED TV world if your bank balance permits, the Samsung QE55Q80D is outstanding by mid-range TV standards.

“Its pictures are punchy, clean, sharp and able to adapt to both dark and bright room viewing conditions way better than most rivals, its gaming features humble many way more expensive TVs, and it sounds good enough to let you put buying a soundbar on the backburner.”