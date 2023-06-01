Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

One of our favourite Xbox headsets has 60% off right now

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen’s contribution to the gaming headset world is a truly excellent one, and right now you can snap up a pair of these top-tier headphones at 60% off on Amazon.

The gaming headset market is a fairly new venture for Bang & Olufsen, but this collaboration with Microsoft under the ‘Designed for Xbox’ partnership series is a real winner which we love using, and now you can save £271 off the RRP and nab the headset for just £178

This headset hit the market with a RRP of £449, which is a huge amount of money – between that price and that branding, you’d be right to expect a truly premium experience. Fortunately, Bang & Olufsen delivered, with everything from the build quality to the software features impressing us in our 4.5-star review. Our author was impressed enough to call this headset “practically perfect in every way”.

From the moment you pick up the Beoplay Portal, the luxurious materials and lightweight design leave an impression. One of the main takeaways of our review was just how comfortable they are to wear for long sessions – a vital component of any gaming headset. 

Of course, build quality cannot make a great headset alone, which is why these headphones are packed with winning features on the inside too. The sound quality is excellent across the board, from loud, bassy in-game noises to the most nuanced songs, the Beoplay Portal delivers. The headset is also integrated with the B&O app, which is a great way to adjust settings such as ANC seamlessly. Because it’s designed with the Xbox in mind, this headset is able to react to changes in the Xbox system, allowing you to automatically adjust EQ settings depending on what kind of game you’re playing, for example.

All in all, this is a truly premium pair of gaming headphones and thanks to their unique design, they’re super-functional and stylish enough to use outside of the gaming realm too. Grabbing a pair of these for £178 is a real bargain worth considering if you want to give your setup a touch of class.

