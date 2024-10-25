One of our favourite student Chromebooks is going cheap

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, you’re in luck. Amazon has just slashed the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 price by 35% ahead of Black Friday.

Head to Amazon now to save £140 on this 14-inch Chromebook and bag it for just £259.99. This is a great deal if you’ve recently returned to school or are looking for a Chromebook to keep the family busy at home.

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 would typically cost you £399.99, making this the perfect opportunity to swipe it up for less.

Is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 worth buying?

A new type of Chromebook that impresses Pros Great keyboard and port selection

Nippy performance

Solid endurance Cons Cheap-feeling construction

Basic speakers

The Chromebook Plus CX34 is a one-year-old laptop from Asus.

The device carries the recently established ‘Chromebook Plus’ moniker, used to highlight Chromebooks that hit certain criteria, including a minimum set of specs and software features and a focus on AI capabilities.

The Chromebook Plus CX34, in particular, features a 14-inch Full HD display, Intel’s 12th gen i3-1215U processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

The Chromebook has a 10-hour battery life, supports Wi-Fi 6 and is packed with AI-powered features from the likes of Google and Adobe.

“The Chromebook Plus CX34 offers a good port selection, with sensible placement, as well as an excellent keyboard with great white backlighting. Its trackpad is also of a decent size, while the display on offer is good enough for day-to-day workloads with reasonable brightness and detail. The battery life on offer is also excellent”, wrote Reece Bithrey in our 4.5-star review of the Chromebook.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review.

