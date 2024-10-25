Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite student Chromebooks is going cheap

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, you’re in luck. Amazon has just slashed the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 price by 35% ahead of Black Friday

Head to Amazon now to save £140 on this 14-inch Chromebook and bag it for just £259.99. This is a great deal if you’ve recently returned to school or are looking for a Chromebook to keep the family busy at home. 

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is £140 cheaper on Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is £140 cheaper on Amazon

Amazon has reduced the price of the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 by £140 ahead of Black Friday. Shop now to get the £399.99 Chromebook for as little as £259.99 while this offer lasts.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399.99
  • £259.99
View Deal

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 would typically cost you £399.99, making this the perfect opportunity to swipe it up for less. 

Is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 worth buying? 

Profile - Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A new type of Chromebook that impresses

Pros

  • Great keyboard and port selection
  • Nippy performance
  • Solid endurance

Cons

  • Cheap-feeling construction
  • Basic speakers

The Chromebook Plus CX34 is a one-year-old laptop from Asus. 

The device carries the recently established ‘Chromebook Plus’ moniker, used to highlight Chromebooks that hit certain criteria, including a minimum set of specs and software features and a focus on AI capabilities. 

The Chromebook Plus CX34, in particular, features a 14-inch Full HD display, Intel’s 12th gen i3-1215U processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD. 

The Chromebook has a 10-hour battery life, supports Wi-Fi 6 and is packed with AI-powered features from the likes of Google and Adobe. 

“The Chromebook Plus CX34 offers a good port selection, with sensible placement, as well as an excellent keyboard with great white backlighting. Its trackpad is also of a decent size, while the display on offer is good enough for day-to-day workloads with reasonable brightness and detail. The battery life on offer is also excellent”, wrote Reece Bithrey in our 4.5-star review of the Chromebook. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for an affordable tablet, don’t miss this shockingly good deal on refurbished Amazon Fire tablets. The Fire HD 8 is currently available for just £37.99

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Trusted Reviews Logo

