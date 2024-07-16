One of our favourite Sony cameras is on sale for Prime Day
If you’re in the market for a mirrorless camera, Amazon has you sorted with this fantastic deal on the Sony Alpha 7 II.
The a7 II is available for just £769 this Prime Day. It even comes bundled with a Sony 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, meaning you could have everything you need to get started shooting at your door this week.
The Sony a7 II and lens would usually cost you £1008.79, meaning you’ll be saving nearly a quarter (24%, to be precise) by shopping today. That’s a huge £239.79 saving that could go toward a second lens or just right back into your pocket.
You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this limited-time deal. The good news is that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time users, meaning that if you aren’t already a member, you can access this deal and more right now at no cost.
Is the Sony a7 II worth buying?
Full-frame CSC gets extra smarts for 2015
Pros
Cons
It’s been nearly a decade since the Sony a7 II launched but, at half its original £1499 RRP, it remains a great choice for anyone looking to invest in a sharp mirrorless camera with a versatile lens.
Reviewer Michael Topham awarded the Sony a7 II 4.5-stars in his 2015 review. He wrote:
“The Sony Alpha A7 II is capable of producing jaw-dropping images, and simply offers greater shooting flexibility than most DSLRs. For many, it’s a dream camera. For the pros, perhaps not so much thanks to its limited stamina”.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony A7 II review.
