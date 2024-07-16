Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite Sony cameras is on sale for Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a mirrorless camera, Amazon has you sorted with this fantastic deal on the Sony Alpha 7 II

The a7 II is available for just £769 this Prime Day. It even comes bundled with a Sony 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, meaning you could have everything you need to get started shooting at your door this week. 

The Sony a7 II and lens have dropped to just £769

The Sony a7 II and lens have dropped to just £769

Get the Sony Alpha 7 II and a 28-70mm lens for as little as £769 this Prime Day. Head to Amazon now to save 24% on this 4.5-star camera and lens bundle.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1008.79
  • £769
View Deal

The Sony a7 II and lens would usually cost you £1008.79, meaning you’ll be saving nearly a quarter (24%, to be precise) by shopping today. That’s a huge £239.79 saving that could go toward a second lens or just right back into your pocket. 

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this limited-time deal. The good news is that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time users, meaning that if you aren’t already a member, you can access this deal and more right now at no cost. 

Is the Sony a7 II worth buying? 

Alpha A7 II
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Full-frame CSC gets extra smarts for 2015

Pros

Cons

It’s been nearly a decade since the Sony a7 II launched but, at half its original £1499 RRP, it remains a great choice for anyone looking to invest in a sharp mirrorless camera with a versatile lens. 

Reviewer Michael Topham awarded the Sony a7 II 4.5-stars in his 2015 review. He wrote: 

“The Sony Alpha A7 II is capable of producing jaw-dropping images, and simply offers greater shooting flexibility than most DSLRs. For many, it’s a dream camera. For the pros, perhaps not so much thanks to its limited stamina”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony A7 II review

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

Where are all the console deals this Prime Day?

Where are all the console deals this Prime Day?

Thomas Deehan 3 mins ago
Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Dyson has nothing on this Prime Day cordless vacuum offer

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Apple Prime Day Deals 2024: Cheap AirTags, AirPods Pro and Watch

Apple Prime Day Deals 2024: Cheap AirTags, AirPods Pro and Watch

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Argos has a better Meta Quest 3 deal than Prime Day

Argos has a better Meta Quest 3 deal than Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have plummeted for Prime Day

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have plummeted for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
The RTX 4070 graphics card deal you’ve been waiting for is here

The RTX 4070 graphics card deal you’ve been waiting for is here

Nick Rayner 3 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words