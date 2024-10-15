One of our favourite Prime Day deals is back

One of our favourite Prime day deals on the Amazon Kindle Scribe is back.

The next big Prime Day is still the best part of a year away, but we’re still seeing a few classic Prime Day deals popping up here and there.

Take this Kindle Scribe offer, for instance. Amazon is currently selling its premium e-reader and writer for just £229. That’s a 31 percent discount, chopping £100.99 off the final price.

Save 31% on the Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon is offering the Kindle Scribe at a huge 31 percent discount, which is the kind of saving you expect on Prime Day. Amazon

Save 31%

Now £229 View Deal

This is the sort of price cut we expect to see from Amazon around its big Prime Day events, yet here we are.

We reviewed the Amazon Kindle Scribe around the time of its launch, and awarded it a very respectable 3.5 out of 5, and noting that it was “More than another e-reader”.

That alludes to the Kindle Scribe’s all-new writing function, which allows you to scrawl notes and doodles in the margins of e-books, or in the built-in notebook. It comes bundled with a stylus, and it’s an absolute joy to write with. We particularly enjoyed how the opposite end of the pen serves as an eraser, while the display is extremely responsive for a natural writing experience.

Our reviewer praised the Kindle Scribe’s high-end aluminium build, as well as the quality of its 10.2-inch display. It’s the biggest Kindle screen around, but it features the same monochromatic e-ink technology that eliminates glare and makes reading easy on the eye.

It also maintains a crisp 300 PPI, which means that text looks nice and sharp. There are 35 LED lights dotted around the sides of this display to provide some light when you’re trying to read in darker situations, and our reviewer found this backlighting system to be fantastic.

All in all, it’s strong full-sized Kindle with a notable extra writing feature. At this new price, it has become an even better buy.