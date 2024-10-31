One of our favourite OLED TVs has a Black Friday price cut

One of the best OLED TV sets on the market has received a price cut worthy of Black Friday.

It might not officially be one of Currys’ early Black Friday deals, but this offer for the LG C4 55-inch OLED TV deserves the tag.

Save £300 on the LG C4 55-inch OLED TV The LG C4 55-inch OLED TV is selling at a £300 discount on Currys right now ahead of Black Friday. Currys

Save £300

Now £1,299 View Deal

The deal gets you the LG OLED55C4 for just £1,299. That’s a £300 saving on its previous price of £1,599.

This is for a TV that features a vibrant 55-inch OLED panel, complete with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is powered by an α9 AI processor with AI Super Upscaling, while around back there are four HDMI 2.1 ports. On the audio front there’s full Dolby Atmos support.

LG’s webOS handles all of your streaming needs, offering access to all of the major streaming apps.

Our freelance contributor Steve May, who’s a bit of an entertainment technology specialist, reviewed the slightly larger LG OLED65C4 earlier this year. He handed out a 5 out of 5 award, and called it “a beautifully designed OLED TV that combines a vibrant, dynamic HDR presentation with superb gaming functionality and a sophisticated smart TV OS”.

Key features include sublime HDR performance, with eye-popping contrast, vibrant colours, and inky blacks. You simply don’t get this with LCD technology. It also benefits from class leading connectivity and a sleek design that look good in any living room.

LG’s 2024 revision of webOS is particularly slick and responsive, introducing user profiles to customise content for each person in a household. You are guaranteed updates for the next five years with the LG C4, too.

One of our very few criticisms of the LG C4 range was that it was pricey at launch. That’s not such an issue with deals like this being offered.

We’ve included the LG C4 on our Best TV round-up feature, pointing out how much of an improvement it is over the lacklustre LG C3.