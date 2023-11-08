Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite Ninja air fryers gets a tasty price cut ahead of Black Friday

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

This hard-to-resist Amazon deal gives you the chance to save a significant portion on the great Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK.

The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK, which once went for £119 on Amazon, has had its price slashed by £40, pushing it down by a third to just £79.

They’re one of the most popular kitchen appliances of the last few years, and if you’ve been thinking about buying an air fryer, now might be one of the best times to go through with it, thanks to this great deal.

There are a lot of reasons to look into air fryers in general that make them so popular. They use less energy, they cook some types of food faster and they can work well using little or no oil, making them that much healthier than many ways of cooking.

A third off the price of a Ninja Air Fryer

Buy a Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK through Amazon at the moment and you’ll be saving a third off the previous price. The product, which used to cost £119, is now down to £79.

  • Amazon
  • Was £119.00
  • Now £79.00
View Deal

This particular model has a 3.8 litre capacity and should be a great pick for a small to medium-sized family home, as it can cater for 2-4 portions. It’s non-stick and there’s a dishwasher-safe basket.

Our expert loved this product when we reviewed it just last month. We called it a great entry-level air fryer and counted its simple controls, good cooking and great value among the highlights of the product. And the value for money only improves with this discount.

The worst we could say about its everyday usage was that the manual pre-heat can be fiddly, but that’s more than outweighed by the positives. It also doesn’t have as many features or the same capacity as some alternatives, so those with big households or those who are serious about upgrading to a super-flashy model may be less interested. However, if it’s simplicity you want, this is perfect.

The entry-level nature of the product means that when a good deal comes along for a straightforward and already-good value model then this could be a great place to start.

