One of our favourite iPhones has a seriously tempting offer attached

If you’re after a new iPhone but don’t want to pay the usual steep asking price, this offer could be for you.

Fonehouse is currently offering the iPhone 12 on a 24 month Three contract for just £29 per month, with no up front fee. That’s a total price of £696, which is only slightly more than Apple still charges for buying the iPhone 12 outright.

Given that you’re also getting a two-year contract with unlimited texts and calls and a generous 100GB of data, that’s a particularly tempting iPhone offer.

The iPhone 12 represents the latest inflection point for Apple’s smartphone series, introducing a bold new squared-off design language with MagSafe connectivity that persists to today. Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 are essentially minor variations on the iPhone 12 with updated processors and cameras.

Even in those latter two areas the iPhone 12 is hardly found lacking. With Apple’s custom A14 Bionic chip powering things along, the iPhone 12 still performs brilliantly. Its Geekbench 5 single-core score continues top the latest Android flagships.

On the camera front, the iPhone 12 remains a brilliant performer. “The real strength of the iPhone 12’s camera is in its reliability,” we said in our review, with Smart HDR 3 and Deep Fusion tech doing “a stunning job at levelling out colours and dynamic range”.

Given that Apple is still selling the iPhone 12 new, and the company’s proven track record of supporting its phones for upwards of five years, you can rest assured that this is a future-proof purchase.