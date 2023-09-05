Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite folding phones just got a huge price cut

One of the best folding phones on the market, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, just got a massive price cut courtesy of Currys.

Click on the deal below and you’ll be taken to the Currys website, where you’ll find the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra selling for a price of just £949.99. That’s a saving of £100 on the usual price.

The saving applies to all three colours too, so you can choose from black, blue, or red.

We reviewed the black model earlier in the year, and were mightily impressed. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5, and concluded that “The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra represents the pinnacle of clamshell foldables in 2023 with a premium design, game-changing exterior display, great camera performance and solid everyday use.”

The premium clamshell design is one of the best examples of the form that we’ve seen yet, while the phone’s headline feature is an all new 3.6-inch external display. This component is bigger than any of its rivals, and it proves genuinely useful for dealing with notifications and the like without having to open up the phone.

We were also impressed with the performance of the main 12MP camera, which isn’t something that can always be said about foldable phones. To top it all off, the 6.9-inch internal screen is an absolute beaut, with punchy pOLED colours and an elevated 165Hz refresh rate.

Factor in Motorola’s blissfully clean take on Android, which only makes tastefully discreet modifications to Google’s OS, and you’re talking about the Razr 40 Ultra as a seriously classy yet compact flagship phone for a very reasonable price.

