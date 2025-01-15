Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of our favourite budget smartwatches is now even cheaper

The Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is arguably our favourite budget smartwatch on the market, and it’s now selling for an even cheaper price.

Amazon is now selling the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 smartwatch at an even cheaper price of $58.65 / £58.39. That’s a 26% and 15% discount on its $79 / £69 RRP.

This deal only applies to the Orange model, so you’ll need to splash out more cash if you prefer the more sober looks of the Ash Grey, Blue, or Dark Blue variants. However, it’s only the colour of the strap that varies in these instances.

Besides, we’re fans of the Orange model. It’s the one we had in to test, back when wearables expect Conor Allison handed out a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review.

Conor praised the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 as “One of the best budget smartwatches of 2024”, which obviously makes it one of the best budget smartwatches of 2025 too at this early point.

He particularly likes the Watch Pro 2’s “bold design and software styling”. British brand Nothing has ditched the square design of the first generation model for a classic circular one, together with a sleek aluminium body.

It’s fronted by a crisp and vibrant 1.32-inch AMOLED display, which is assisted by the delightful inclusion of a fully functional digital crown on the side of the watch.

Our reviewer also praised the wearable’s “solid activity and sleep tracking”. It features proper GPS location tracking, guided workout warm-ups, heart rate tracking, and even sleep monitoring.

One thing the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 does better than significantly more expensive smartwatches is battery life. You can expect around four to five days of use on a single charge, which is excellent. That’s with the always-on display active, too. If you turn this off, you can expect around 11 days.

This is a whole lot of smartwatch for the money, especially now that it’s even cheaper.

