One of our favourite budget phones just got way cheaper

Arguably our favourite budget phone of 2024, the Motorola Moto G75 5G, has just become even cheaper.

Amazon is now selling the Moto G75 5G for £209, which is a huge saving of £60.99. That’s a 23% discount on its recommended retail price of £269.99.

Grab the Moto G75 5G for Just £209, saving £60.99 You can now grab the highly-rated Motorola Moto G75 5G on Amazon for just £209, saving a whopping £60.99 (23% off) on an unusually tough budget phone with some stand-out specifications. Amazon

Save 23%

Now £209 View Deal

The Moto G75 5G has only been on the market for about two months, and this is the cheapest price we’ve seen it for since launch.

It’s a low price for a whole lot of phone. What’s interesting about the Moto G75 5G is that it includes some features that you simply don’t find on other phones of this price. That includes flagship-level toughness, with both MIL-STD 810H and IP68 certification ensuring it can stand up to the elements.

You also get wireless charging, which is something that isn’t even a given at two or three times the price. Motorola also provides an unusually extensive five-year software update promise.

I’ve been covering phones since the very iPhone and Android phone rolled off the production line, and I can directly vouch for the quality of the Moto G75 5G. In my 4.5-star review of the Moto G75 5G, I called it “A tough affordable phone with some genuinely stand-out features”.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

As well as those aforementioned eye-catching elements, the Moto G75 5G is simply a very solid phone that won’t let you down. Its design is visually appealing, while the use of vegan leather makes it warm and grippy in the hand.

The 5000mAh battery will get you through two full days of moderate usage, while performance is nice and dependable courtesy of a modern Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. This isn’t a gaming phone by any means, but it won’t chug and splutter in everyday usage.

The Moto G75 5G was already a seriously impressive sub-£300 budget phone, and now it’s even cheaper. It’s an absolute steal.