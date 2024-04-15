Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Logitech POP Keys is one of the most eye catching keyboards that the brand has to offer, with a colourful design and a row of emoji keys that allow quick access to your favourites. This keyboard usually commands a hefty fee, but it’s now had a huge 35% price cut on Amazon UK.

You can now get your hands on the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard for just £64.99, making it far more affordable than its original £99.99 launch price.

Pay just £64.99 for the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard

Pay just £64.99 for the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard

The Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard stands out from its rivals thanks to a colourful design and a row of customisable emoji shortcuts. The keyboard usually retails for £99.99, but Amazon has given it a 35% price slash, taking the price down to just £64.99.

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £35
  • Now £64.99
View Deal

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Logitech POP Keys yet, making it the perfect time to buy. It’s especially good value for its new low price too, with wireless connectivity via both Bluetooth 5.1 and the bundled Logi Bolt USB, as well as a long battery life that can last for up to three years.

In our review of the Logitech POP Keys, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating, with our verdict reading: “Regardless of what you make of the emoji buttons, the Logitech POP Keys is a vibrant and versatile keyboard that feels satisfying to type on and will doubtlessly brighten up any dull desk space.”

The keyboard uses mechanical switches which results in a satisfying typing experience. The keys have concave surfaces that feel great on the fingertips, while the switches are loud and clacky, which our reviewer said helps to invoke an old-school typewriter-like feel.

We also appreciated the Easy Switch feature, which allows you seamlessly switch between three connected devices at the push of the button. For example, we were able to connect to both a Mac and iPhone, swapping between the two instantly.

So if you love the design of the Logitech POP Keys, and like the idea of having quick access to all of your favourite emojis, then this is the keyboard for you. And thanks to its newly reduced price, there’s no better time to make the purchase.

You might like…

I can’t believe the Pixel 8 is this affordable

I can’t believe the Pixel 8 is this affordable

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
No need to wait for Prime Day – the Fire TV Stick 4K is reduced right now

No need to wait for Prime Day – the Fire TV Stick 4K is reduced right now

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The TicWatch 5 Pro is too good to miss at this price

The TicWatch 5 Pro is too good to miss at this price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s Nothing Phone (2) price drop is back for a limited time

Amazon’s Nothing Phone (2) price drop is back for a limited time

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon just quietly swiped £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite

Amazon just quietly swiped £100 off the Honor Magic 6 Lite

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
The Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the iPhone 15

The Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the iPhone 15

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words