One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

The Logitech POP Keys is one of the most eye catching keyboards that the brand has to offer, with a colourful design and a row of emoji keys that allow quick access to your favourites. This keyboard usually commands a hefty fee, but it’s now had a huge 35% price cut on Amazon UK.

You can now get your hands on the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard for just £64.99, making it far more affordable than its original £99.99 launch price.

Pay just £64.99 for the Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard The Logitech POP Keys mechanical wireless keyboard stands out from its rivals thanks to a colourful design and a row of customisable emoji shortcuts. The keyboard usually retails for £99.99, but Amazon has given it a 35% price slash, taking the price down to just £64.99. Amazon UK

Save £35

Now £64.99 View Deal

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Logitech POP Keys yet, making it the perfect time to buy. It’s especially good value for its new low price too, with wireless connectivity via both Bluetooth 5.1 and the bundled Logi Bolt USB, as well as a long battery life that can last for up to three years.

In our review of the Logitech POP Keys, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating, with our verdict reading: “Regardless of what you make of the emoji buttons, the Logitech POP Keys is a vibrant and versatile keyboard that feels satisfying to type on and will doubtlessly brighten up any dull desk space.”

The keyboard uses mechanical switches which results in a satisfying typing experience. The keys have concave surfaces that feel great on the fingertips, while the switches are loud and clacky, which our reviewer said helps to invoke an old-school typewriter-like feel.

We also appreciated the Easy Switch feature, which allows you seamlessly switch between three connected devices at the push of the button. For example, we were able to connect to both a Mac and iPhone, swapping between the two instantly.

So if you love the design of the Logitech POP Keys, and like the idea of having quick access to all of your favourite emojis, then this is the keyboard for you. And thanks to its newly reduced price, there’s no better time to make the purchase.