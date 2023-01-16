One of Black Friday’s best PS5 deals has made a comeback

Black Friday may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we’ve run out of incredible PS5 bundle deals.

As the PS5 stock situation seems to finally be settling down, there have been plenty of PS5-related offers about but this DualSense bundle takes the cake. Pick up the haptic feedback controller as well as a digital PS5 copy of FIFA 23 for just £69.85.

This is a remarkable offer when you consider that a DualSense controller costs around £60 to purchase on its own, and FIFA 23 costs £69.99 on the PlayStation Store. Online retailer Hit claims that you’re saving £30.14, but you may be saving upwards of £50, depending on the retailers around you.

The DualSense controller is one of the most intelligent console controllers on the market, offering features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. We thought that the haptic feedback vibrations increased the immersion in every supported game, adding different weights to guns in FPS and small features like feeling the patter of rain against your umbrella in Astro’s Playroom.

Looking towards FIFA 23, this bundle offers you a downloadable code, which is worth being aware of if you prefer to see your PS5 games all lined up on your bookshelf in a physical case.

In our FIFA 23 review, we noted how stunning this game looks on the latest hardware, with plenty of players’ faces being recreated with lots of detail. Players now make visible marks on the turf after they take on a slide tackle on a rainy day, which made the title feel more immersive and realistic than its predecessors.

While there are a few issues present, we thought that the action on the pitch was very realistic; animations are smooth and varied, with more free-flowing action and variety in player types than we’ve ever seen before.

Since we can’t guarantee that this deal will last too long, we recommend that you snatch it up now before it’s gone. Not only can use the DualSense controller to play with friends, but you can both dive headfirst into the latest FIFA 23 campaign and experience the amazing graphics for yourself.