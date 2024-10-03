One of Amazon’s top Prime Day TV offers is back

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Omni QLED at a price that matches one of its best Prime Day offers.

Back in the long sunny days of July, Amazon held its last Prime Day deals bonanza, and one of the top offers at the time was on its Fire TV Omni QLED sets.

Now that deal is back, giving you an Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED television for just £379.99. That’s a whopping 42% saving on the £649.99 RRP.

Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so we’d recommend acting fast if you’re in the market for an excellent value 4K TV.

We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED at the time of its launch, and handed out a very positive 4 out of 5 review. Our reviewer praised the TV’s colourful output which, when properly dialled in, sees the TV punching well above its weight. It supports a full array of HDR standards too, and it can really make Dolby Vision content sing.

On the connectivity front, HDMI eARC ensures full support for connecting Dolby Atmos sound systems.

Another advantage to buying an Amazon TV is the Alexa integration and Amazon’s slick Fire TV OS, which provides access to all of the streaming apps you could want with full voice control. Needless to say, if you’re already fully invested in Amazon’s wider ecosystem (and who isn’t?), it really comes into its own.

Each Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED comes with a well-featured remote control, complete with shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Freeview Play.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience is another plus, allowing you to turn the TV into an artwork frame when you’re not watching anything.

All of this and the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED comes in at a hugely competitive price. It was already excellent value at launch, but at this new knocked down price it’s a total giveaway.