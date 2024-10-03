Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of Amazon’s top Prime Day TV offers is back

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Omni QLED at a price that matches one of its best Prime Day offers.

Back in the long sunny days of July, Amazon held its last Prime Day deals bonanza, and one of the top offers at the time was on its Fire TV Omni QLED sets.

Now that deal is back, giving you an Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED television for just £379.99. That’s a whopping 42% saving on the £649.99 RRP.

Save 42% on the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED

Save 42% on the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED

Amazon is selling its Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED at a Prime Day price right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 42%
  • Now £379.99
View Deal

Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so we’d recommend acting fast if you’re in the market for an excellent value 4K TV.

We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED at the time of its launch, and handed out a very positive 4 out of 5 review. Our reviewer praised the TV’s colourful output which, when properly dialled in, sees the TV punching well above its weight. It supports a full array of HDR standards too, and it can really make Dolby Vision content sing.

On the connectivity front, HDMI eARC ensures full support for connecting Dolby Atmos sound systems.

Another advantage to buying an Amazon TV is the Alexa integration and Amazon’s slick Fire TV OS, which provides access to all of the streaming apps you could want with full voice control. Needless to say, if you’re already fully invested in Amazon’s wider ecosystem (and who isn’t?), it really comes into its own.

Each Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED comes with a well-featured remote control, complete with shortcut buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Freeview Play.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience is another plus, allowing you to turn the TV into an artwork frame when you’re not watching anything.

All of this and the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED comes in at a hugely competitive price. It was already excellent value at launch, but at this new knocked down price it’s a total giveaway.

You might like…

iPhone 15 Plus is now the biggest Apple bargain around

iPhone 15 Plus is now the biggest Apple bargain around

Jon Mundy 45 mins ago
Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for October 2024

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for October 2024

Thomas Deehan 46 mins ago
The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Amazon has an epic Kindle Scribe deal right now

Amazon has an epic Kindle Scribe deal right now

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Amazon has a Black Friday-level TV deal right now

Amazon has a Black Friday-level TV deal right now

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Best Kindle Scribe deals for October 2024

Best Kindle Scribe deals for October 2024

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words