One of 2024’s most acclaimed games is now just £19.99

Prince of Persia remains one of the most storied franchises in gaming history, and the 2024 instalment, The Lost Crown, gave PS5 gamers their very own version to be proud of.

The Ubisoft game, which came out in January this year, is available for just £19.99 on Amazon, which is a major saving on the £44.99 RRP.

You’ll immerse yourself into the action-adventure platform-based gameplay mastering acrobatic combat and unlocking super abilities and time powers in this game, which surprised a few reviewers upon its arrival earlier this year.

The game encourages players to embroil themselves in Persian mythological fantasy in an original story that relies on puzzle solving, finding hidden treasures, and completing quests.

You’ll play as the young warrior Sargon who belongs to a clan called The Immortals who’ve been charged with ensuring Prince Ghassan becomes king. However, when the prince is abducted, it’s up to Sargon to discover his whereabouts and lift the curse on the city of Mount Qaf.

The description reads: “Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks and explore a variety of highly detailed biomes, each with their own identity, wonder, and danger.”

We haven’t reviewed this game, but Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has an excellent average score of 86 out ot 100 on Metacritic based on 84 critic reviews. Gamer ratings average 8.5 out of 10 based on 935 ratings.