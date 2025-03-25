One of our favourite smartwatches has plummeted to its lowest price yet

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale extravaganza has kicked off with a bang. There are plenty of massive savings to be had on everything from vacuum cleaners to smartwatches, with one particular deal on the capable Ticwatch 5 Pro catching our eye.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Wear OS-enabled Ticwatch Pro 5 at Amazon for just £131.74 in its sleek all-black finish. That’s a massive drop of £217.26 compared to its £349 RRP, making it an absolute steal.

In fact, at £131.74, it’s the cheapest we’ve seen the Ticwatch Pro 5 since it was launched back in 2023 – particularly impressive when you consider the full Android Wear OS experience and high-end fitness tracking capabilities.

What’s more, unlike Amazon’s previous Prime Deal Days events, which have required an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the tempting deals, the Spring Deal Days extravaganza is open to anybody – no subscription required.

It’s not just an affordable smartwatch either; it’s extremely capable, and one of our favourites here at Trusted Reviews. We awarded the Ticwatch Pro 5 a respectable 4.5 stars when we reviewed it at launch, along with the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award – and it’s not hard to see why.

The biggest draw of the watch is undoubtedly the inclusion of Google’s Wear OS 3.5. While it’s no longer the latest version of Google’s smartwatch software, it still covers all the main bases, including full access to Google apps and tools including Google Wallet for contactless payments, and access to third-party apps via Google Play.

It also offers a unique build compared to other Wear OS smartwatches. It utilises a secondary FSTN screen to display a battery-friendly always-on display, reverting to the full OLED panel only when the watch is in active use.

This helps the Ticwatch Pro 5 last over three days on a single charge, as we found when testing, complete with multiple tracked exercises over that same period.

Of course, fitness tracking is an essential aspect of smartwatch performance, and the Ticwatch Pro 5 has you covered there. Our reviewer praised not only the number of exercises that you can track but also the accuracy of the heart rate monitor during exercise.

If you’re tempted by the Ticwatch Pro 5, you’d better be quick – while the Spring Deal Days event goes on until Monday 31 March, there’s no guarantee that this particular deal will stick around. It’s likely based on stock, and given the shocking discount, we can’t see this one hanging around for long.