For one day only, save £180 on the Oral-B Smart Series 7000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush

Keep your teeth in tip-top shape with this incredible one-day deal on Amazon. Save a whopping 72% on the Oral-B Smart Series 7000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush, but get in quick as this deal ends at midnight tonight.

This sweet Amazon deal gets you one handle with a charger, five toothbrush heads, a wireless Smart Guide as well as a premium travel case keeping all the vital technologies of your toothbrush safe and in good condition.

The Oral-B 7000 also comes with six high-performance brushing modes including daily clean, deep clean, whitening, massage, sensitive and tongue cleaning. It even has a new pressure-sensor technology that alerts you if you’re brushing too hard and will automatically decelerate the speed and pulsation, keeping your teeth and gums safe and healthy.

In the age of smartphones and all things tech it would be wrong to have an electric toothbrush without Bluetooth. So obviously this Smart Series 7000 has just that. Simply download the Oral-B app to your smartphone and connect your toothbrush via Bluetooth. This allows you to have real-time feedback on your brushing habits and full insight on whether you are getting a superior clean every time you brush your teeth.

The Oral-B 7000 currently has a high 4.5 star rating on Amazon, with one verified user saying: “This toothbrush is amazing. I was thinking about having my teeth whitened, and then I bought this, and now I don’t have to! (I have been using it now for about 6 weeks). My teeth are so noticeably whiter. This toothbrush is really powerful, and you can feel it giving your teeth such a good clean, they feel so shiny afterwards. The Bluetooth is useful and the app does show you useful things like exactly how to clean your teeth. I’m really glad I bought this toothbrush, it’s given me so much more confidence in my smile”

