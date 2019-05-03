One Day Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop on offer at a bargain £499.99

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is currently available at its lowest ever price on Amazon, but you’re going to have to be quick to nab the deal as it expires at the end of the day.

Currently available for just £499.99 on Amazon, the Surface Laptop is now £230 cheaper that it was yesterday. While the Surface Laptop is a bargain at this price, it’s still worth bearing in mind this is a last-gen laptop, with Microsoft since launching the Surface laptop 2.

The Surface Laptop on offer is also the base-model configuration, with an Intel M-5Y70 processor and 4GB RAM running the show. This will be perfectly adequate for casual browsing and office work, but don’t expect it to run any intensive software. Creatives and gamers should stay away.

When we gave the Surface Laptop an 8/10 score in our review back in 2017, we said: “The Surface Laptop is an attractive machine. It performs well, manages all-day battery life and is lightweight enough for any shoulder bag.”

Fast forward two years, and we still stand by that score. Sure, there are plenty more powerful and lightweight laptops available now, but few simultaneously feel so premium and cost so little.

The added extra of a touchscreen on the 13.5-inch Full HD+ display makes this deal even sweeter, as does the excellent keyboard which is accompanied by a glass-topped touchpad. Meanwhile, our own tests shows the Surface Laptop flaunts a 9-hour battery life for day-to-day use, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

If there’s any caveat here, it’s that the Surface Laptop comes with Windows 10 S, which is a limited version of the full fat Windows 10 operating system. This means the laptop’s software operates a little like a tablet, favoring apps from the Windows store rather than random downloads off the web.

If that isn’t a problem for you and you’re happy with the relatively low processing speeds, then the Surface Laptop is one of the very best laptops you’ll find at this price – at least until the end of the day.

