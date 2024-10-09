Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OLED TVs are at a mid-range price in Amazon’s Prime sale

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Had your eye on an OLED TV in the Prime Big Deals Day event? There’s a 42-inch Panasonic that’s going for a stellar price.

Sashay over to Amazon, and the TX-42MZ700B is available for £599, down from its RRP of £799.

Panasonic’s 42-inch OLED is down the very affordable price of £599

We don’t have an test experience with the 42MZ700B, but given its Panasonic, we’re expecting an impressive picture as well as better than average sound quality from a small, flatscreen TV.

It’s an OLED panel so you get class-leading black levels, excellent contrast and strong viewing angles. And given its size, this would make a good fit for a bedroom or a second room in the home.

It’d also be a good pick to use a small gaming monitor, thanks to its HDMI 2.1 features such as ALLM that automatically puts the TV into its optimal picture mode for the best gaming performance.

HDR support inlcudes HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, while there’s Dolby Atmos processing on the sound front. Smarts are provided by Android TV, which also features access to Freeview Play and all the UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer, and you can stream direct to the TV over Wi-Fi with Chromecast.

This is a very inexpensive price for any OLED TV, so if you’re looking for an screen that could double up as a decent gaming monitor too, the MZ700B is one to taker a closer look at on Prime Big Deals day.

