Listen up gamers, if you’ve been holding out on that upgrade to a delectable OLED TV then now is your time to strike – the LG 55-inch BX OLED has dropped from £1399 to just £989.10.

The TV itself was already reduced to £1099 but there’s an extra discount applied at the checkout, meaning that in total you’ll be saving a swish £409.90. As one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for a high-end OLED TV, there’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about.

Deal: LG OLED55BX6LB TV for just £989.10 via AO’s eBay store

The BX model in particular scored incredibly well when we put it to the test, emerging with a well-earned 4.5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. In our verdict for the LG BX, here was our take on why it’s a worthy purchase: “if you’re a gamer with your sights set on OLED, then without question. LG currently enjoys something of a monopoly when it comes to OLED displays aimed at discerning gamers, and the BX delivers with a formidably advanced specification for a great price.”

Part of the reason why the BX is so well suited for gamers is that it can run 4K at 120fps. While quality of this level has yet to become the standard in next-gen gaming, it’s certainly headed in that direction and the BX will have you ready for when it does.

Plus, with the unbeaten webOS system built into the LG BX, you’ll be able to dive between gaming and your favourite streaming services at a moment’s notice. The included magic remote lets you navigate the UI via motion controls, but if you’re inclined for something a little-more hands-free then you can always utilise Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the TV with nothing more than your voice.

For unparalleled colour vibrancy and the deepest blacks possible on a TV, OLED is the best way to go. Until now, the technology has stayed well above the £1000 mark, which is exactly why this £989.10 offer is worth jumping at if you want a next-level home cinema set-up.

