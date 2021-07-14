Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OLED Price Drop: Save £100 on the new 2021 range LG A1 TV

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

For the next two weeks, you can snag up to 10% off LG’s 2021 range of OLED TVs – just the thing if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home entertainment set-up without decimating your savings.

While there’s a huge range of OLED offers to choose from, we’ve decided to kick things off by highlighting the most affordable of the bunch, the LG A1. This more affordable set has an RRP of £1099, but whilst this sale is on, it can be yours for just £999.

To see any OLED TV under the £1000 is still a cause for celebration, particularly so for a set that is only a few months old. As a futureproof investment on the cheap, this is one of the best OLED deals you can go for right now.

If you’re upgrading from a standard 4K set then the difference between that and OLED will feel like night and day. Unlike cheaper TVs, OLEDs use individual self-lighting pixels, which allows for perfect blacks, vibrant colours and an image that more greatly reflects the colour accuracy intended by content creators.

The iPhone SE 2020 is almost half price with this phenomenal timed offer

The iPhone SE 2020 is almost half price with this phenomenal timed offer

Deals Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Apple Bargain: Get a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under £165

Apple Bargain: Get a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro for under £165

Deals Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Get the new Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller for its lowest price yet

Get the new Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller for its lowest price yet

Deals Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Need a pick me up? There’s now over 50% off this stylish Nespresso coffee machine

Need a pick me up? There’s now over 50% off this stylish Nespresso coffee machine

Deals Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Get Philips’ cheapest OLED for even less ahead of Euro 2020 final

Get Philips’ cheapest OLED for even less ahead of Euro 2020 final

Deals Kob Monney 5 days ago
Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is only £15.99 right now

Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is only £15.99 right now

Deals Thomas Deehan 6 days ago

The only reason why you might plump for a more expensive kit is for gaming centric features that can’t be found on the A1. If all you want to use your TV for is watching shows and films, then the LG A1 can fit the bill just fine.

In addition to the bump in picture quality you get with OLED, the A1 also boasts LG’s renowned webOS, which features one of the most intuitive user interfaces you can find on a modern TV. To save you time scrolling through menus aimlessly, webOS brings together all your subscription services into one central hub, letting you see the full breadth of what’s available at any time.

The LG A1 also includes the LG Smart Remote, which uses a motion sensor to allow you to navigate webOS by moving a cursor around the screen. Of course, if you fancy a more modern approach then the TV also has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can simply ask the TV to play what you want to watch.

As one of many LG OLED deals available right now, the discounted LG A1 is a great shout if you want to jump on the OLED bandwagon without breaking your budget.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.